NBA betting: Six picks for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA In-Season Tournament continues on Tuesday night with eight games. The marquee game of the night features the Golden State Warriors visiting Sacramento Kings. With Stephen Curry battling injuries, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' inconsistent play, and Draymond Green's suspension, Golden State has navigated through a rough start to the season. The Warriors and Kings gave fans an epic seven-game series in the Western Conference first round last postseason and I expect Tuesday night to deliver similar twists and turns. That said, let's dive into some prop bets for the slate.

Moody's favorite bets for Tuesday night

Dennis Schroder over 20.5 points and assists

Schroder continues to excel as the Raptors starting point guard, surpassing 20.5 points and assists in five of his past six games. The Nets enter Tuesday night's game with an extensive injury report. Brooklyn already ranks 20th in points allowed per 100 possessions and since this game has a narrow spread, it's safe to expect a close one for Schroder to exceed this total.

Trae Young over 26.5 points

Young has averaged 23.0 FGA and 35.0 PPG and 6.0 3PM over the past four games, while shooting 50% from the floor. The Hawks face a Cavaliers team on Tuesday that has given up the second-most points per game to point guards.

Julius Randle over 26.5 points + assists

Despite a slow start to the season, Randle has turned things around. He has averaged 23.2 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games and with the Knicks currently 11.5-point favorites against the Hornets Tuesday night, this game could be a blowout. Randle is well positioned to exceed this line against a Hornets team that has allowed the most points and assists to power forwards.

Gordon Hayward over 12.5 points

Hayward should see his usage rate increase with LaMelo Ball doubtful for Tuesday night's game. Hayward averaged 12.1 FGA and 15.1 PPG in the 26 games he played without Ball dating back to last season.

Alperen Sengun over 10.5 rebounds

Sengun has averaged 9.3 RPG over the past 10 games. He faces a Mavericks team on Tuesday night that has struggled defensively, giving up the third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Dallas also ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions and plays at the seventh-fastest pace in the league. Sengun should be able to capitalize on additional rebounding opportunities.

Max Strus over 8.5 rebounds and assists

Strus has been a key addition to the Cavaliers rotation this season. He has surpassed this line in eight of his past 10 games and face as Hawks team on Tuesday night that ranks 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions and allows the sixth-highest effective field goal percentage in the league (56.2%). The Hawks are also the third in pace so this is a great spot for Strus to stuff the stat sheet.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET, TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 5-13 (5-12-1)

Celtics: 13-4 (7-8-2)

Line: Celtics (-13.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Bulls (+500), Celtics (-800)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.9, straight up 79.1%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Toe); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot)

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Illness); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Ankle); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Calf)

Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 8-9 (10-7-0)

Nets: 8-8 (12-3-1)

Line: Nets (-1.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Raptors (+100), Nets (-125)

BPI Projection: Nets by 3.5, straight up 62.9%, 219.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (GTD - Ankle); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Leg); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Ankle); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. ET, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 8-8 (5-11-0)

Cavaliers: 9-8 (6-11-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Hawks (+150), Cavaliers (-190)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.1, straight up 57.5%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 12-5 (6-11-0)

Heat: 10-7 (8-9-0)

Line: Bucks (-3.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Bucks (-150), Heat (+120)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 1.7, straight up 55.8%, 235.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Achilles)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Thumb); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Back); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Ankle); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 5-10 (6-9-0)

Knicks: 9-7 (9-6-1)

Line: Knicks (-11.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Hornets (+455), Knicks (-620)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.2, straight up 79.6%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: James Bouknight, (GTD - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Nick Richards, (OUT - Concussion); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: None reported

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 11-5 (12-4-0)

Timberwolves: 12-4 (9-5-2)

Line: Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Thunder (+125), Timberwolves (-155)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.9, straight up 53.1%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET, American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 8-6 (10-3-1)

Mavericks: 10-6 (8-8-0)

Line: Mavericks (-4.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Rockets (+155), Mavericks (-200)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 5.1, straight up 68.0%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Hip); Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Thumb); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (GTD - Leg); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Back); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 8-9 (5-11-1)

Kings: 9-6 (9-6-0)

Line: Kings (-1.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Warriors (+100), Kings (-125)

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.4, straight up 51.4%, 232.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: None reported

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Keon Ellis, (GTD - Ankle); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)