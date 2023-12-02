NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is back on Saturday night with a full slate of 12 games for bettors to choose from. One of the most interesting games on Saturday is between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets. The Magic (14-5) are second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics (15-4).

Orlando has won nine straight games and have a chance to set a new franchise record for the longest win streak in franchise history on Saturday. With that being said, let's dive into my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Saturday

Franz Wagner over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Wagner is playing very well right now. He has surpassed this line in five straight games, while shooting an incredible 61.7% from the field. Wagner is well positioned for success against a Nets team that allows the second most points per game and the sixth most assists per game to small forwards.

Malik Beasley over 17.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Beasley has surpassed this line in four consecutive games, playing 36 or more minutes in three of those games. He faces a Hawks team on Saturday night that has allowed the most points per game to shooting guards and rank 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Atlanta also allows the fourth-highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA (56.9%).

Clint Capela over 8.5 rebounds.

The Bucks rank mid-pack in rebounds allowed to centers per game, while Capela has surpassed 8.5 rebounds in four of his past five games. He averaged 11.3 rebounds over his past three games against the Bucks.

Ivica Zubac over 22.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Zubac has solidified his role in the Clippers rotation, exceeding this line in four consecutive games while averaging 28.0 MPG. The Warriors have allowed the fourth most points and the most assists per game to centers.

Terry Rozier over 30.5 points, rebounds and assists.

The Hornets have relied more on Rozier with LaMelo Ball out. He has surpassed this line in three of his past four games and faces a Timberwolves team that will be without one of its top defenders, Anthony Edwards.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers

4 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 9-10 (7-11-1)

Clippers: 8-10 (7-11-0)

Line: Clippers (-4.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Warriors (+170), Clippers (-200)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.6, straight up 62.5%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Finger); Chris Paul, (OUT - Lower Leg); Usman Garuba, (OUT - Finger); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets

5 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 14-4 (9-6-3)

Hornets: 6-11 (7-10-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-220), Hornets (+190)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.2, straight up 67.7%, 227.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (OUT - Ankle); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Nick Richards, (GTD - Concussion); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Magic: 14-5 (15-4-0)

Nets: 9-9 (13-4-1)

Line: Nets (-3.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Magic (+120), Nets (-140)

BPI Projection: Nets by 6.9, straight up 73.2%, 230.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Shoulder)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 10-9 (7-12-0)

Pistons: 2-17 (8-11-0)

Line: Cavaliers (-9.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (-400), Pistons (+320)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.2, straight up 71.9%, 219.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (OUT - Knee); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Face); Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Joe Harris, (OUT - Shoulder)

Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 9-8 (9-8-0)

Heat: 11-8 (9-10-0)

Line: Heat (-3.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Pacers (+135), Heat (-155)

BPI Projection: Heat by 2, straight up 57.1%, 238.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Ankle); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle); R.J. Hampton, (OUT - Knee)

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 11-9 (12-7-1)

Bulls: 6-14 (6-13-1)

Line: Pelicans (-3.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-150), Bulls (+130)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.9, straight up 60.2%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Ankle); Matt Ryan, (GTD - Calf); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); DeMar DeRozan, (GTD - Ankle); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Illness); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Hawks: 9-9 (5-13-0)

Bucks: 13-6 (7-12-0)

Line: Bucks (-6.5) Total: 251.5

Money Line: Hawks (+220), Bucks (-265)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 3.5, straight up 61.7%, 249.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Andre Jackson Jr., (GTD - Back); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Ankle)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

9 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 12-6 (13-4-1)

Mavericks: 11-7 (9-9-0)

Line: Thunder (-4.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Thunder (-175), Mavericks (+150)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 4.9, straight up 66.8%, 236.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Personal); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Personal); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Back)

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 5-13 (7-11-0)

Suns: 11-8 (9-9-1)

Line: Suns (-9.5) Total: 218.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+340), Suns (-425)

BPI Projection: Suns by 8.1, straight up 76.0%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Eye); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Ankle); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 6-12 (9-9-0)

Jazz: 6-13 (10-9-0)

Line: Jazz (-2.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Blazers (+110), Jazz (-130)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 2.3, straight up 58.0%, 224.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Anfernee Simons, (OUT - Thumb); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Shoulder); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh); Kris Dunn, (OUT - Personal); Lauri Markkanen, (OUT - Hamstring)

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 14-6 (8-11-1)

Kings: 10-7 (9-8-0)

Line: Kings (-4.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Nuggets (+150), Kings (-180)

BPI Projection: Kings by 1.6, straight up 55.8%, 236.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle)

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Back); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Ankle); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 8-8 (10-4-2)

Lakers: 11-9 (8-12-0)

Line: Lakers (-4.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Rockets (+180), Lakers (-210)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.3, straight up 51.1%, 229.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee); Amen Thompson, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Groin); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Elbow); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)