Betting odds and lines for 2023-04 College Football Playoff

The 2023-04 College Football Playoff is finally set. Michigan earned the No. 1 seed in the playoff after easily defeating Iowa in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, and Washington got the No. 2 seed after edging out Oregon in a classic Pac-12 championship. The two remaining spots were big question marks heading into Sunday afternoon, but Texas was given the No. 3 seed after taking care of business in the Big 12 championship game by blowing out Oklahoma State. The CFP committee ultimately decided that SEC champion Alabama deserved the final spot, with Florida State missing out as an undefeated ACC champion.

Here are all of the betting odds for the four-team playoff.

College Football Playoff games

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented By Prudential

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) vs. Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET,

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Alabama bowl record: 46-27-3 (77th appearance)

Last bowl appearance: 2022 (won Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State)

Michigan bowl record: 21-29 (51st appearance)

Last bowl appearance: 2022 (lost CFP semifinal vs. TCU)

Favorite: Michigan -2 Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Alabama (+110); Michigan (-130)

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Washington Huskies (13-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (12-1)

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET,

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Washington bowl record: 19-20-1 (41st appearance)

Last bowl appearance: 2022 (won Alamo Bowl vs. Texas)

Texas bowl record: 31-25-2 (59th appearance)

Last bowl appearance: 2022 (lost Alamo Bowl vs. Washington)

Favorite: Texas -4 Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Washington (+155); Texas (-185)