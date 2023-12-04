Betting odds and lines for college football bowl games

Open Extended Reactions

College Football bowl season is finally here, featuring 42 postseason games from the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 2.

Here are the betting lines and totals for all of the bowl games across college football this season.

Odds provided by ESPN BET.

College Football Playoff Games

CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented By Prudential

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) vs. Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Californi

Alabama Bowl Record: 46-27-3 (77th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State)

Michigan Bowl Record: 21-29 (51st Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cfp Semifinal vs. TCU)

Favorite: Michigan -1.5 Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Alabama (+105); Michigan (-125)

FPI Prediction: Texas by 6.6 points; to win straight up: 68%

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

Texas Longhorns (12-1) vs. Washington Huskies (13-0)

Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Texas Bowl Record: 31-25-2 (59th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Alamo Bowl vs. Washington)

Washington Bowl Record: 19-20-1 (41st Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Alamo Bowl vs. Texas)

Favorite: Texas -4 Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Texas (-190); Washington (+160)

FPI Prediction: Michigan by 2 points; to win straight up: 56%

New Year's Six Games

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Missouri Tigers (10-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Missouri Bowl Record: 15-20 (36th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Gasparilla Bowl vs. Wake Forest)

Ohio State Bowl Record: 27-28 (56th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cfp Semifinal vs. Georgia)

Favorite: Ohio State -2.5 Total: 49.5

Moneyline: No line posted

BPI Prediction: Ohio State by 9.6 points; to win straight up: 75%

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Dec. 30, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Ole Miss Bowl Record: 25-15 (41st Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech)

Penn State Bowl Record: 31-19-2 (53rd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Rose Bowl vs. Utah)

Favorite: Penn State -4.5 Total: 48.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Penn State by 8.1 points; to win straight up: 72%

Capital One Orange Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (13-0)

Dec. 30, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Editor's Picks College football bowl game schedule: Dates, times and matchups ESPN

Georgia Bowl Record: 37-21-3 (62nd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cfp National Championship vs. TCU)

Florida State Bowl Record: 29-17-2 (49th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma)

Favorite: Georgia -14 Total: 48.5

Moneyline: No line posted

BPI Prediction: Georgia by 3.8 points; to win straight up: 61%

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Liberty Flames (13-0) vs. Oregon Ducks (11-2)

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Liberty Bowl Record: 3-1 (5th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo)

Oregon Bowl Record: 16-20 (37th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina)

Favorite: Oregon -15 Total: 63.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Oregon by 18.6 points; to win straight up: 90%

2023 Bowl Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-6) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-3)

Dec. 16, 11 a.m. ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

Georgia Southern Bowl Record: 3-2 (6th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Camellia Bowl vs. Buffalo)

Ohio Bowl Record: 6-8 (15th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Arizona Bowl vs. Wyoming)

Favorite: Ohio -2 Total: 53.5

Moneyline: No line posted

BPI Prediction: Ohio by 1.8 points; to win straight up: 55%

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Howard Bison (6-5) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (11-1)

Dec. 16, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Howard Bowl Record: 1st Celebration Bowl Appearance.

MEAC Record in Celebration Bowl: 6-1

Florida A&M Bowl Record: 1st Celebration Bowl Appearance.

SWAC Record in Celebration Bowl: 1-6

Lines to be determined

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-4)

Dec. 16, 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Louisiana Bowl Record: 7-3 (11th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Independence Bowl vs. Houston)

Jacksonville State Bowl Record: 0-0 (1st Appearance)

Favorite: Jacksonville State -2.5 Total: 56.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Jacksonville State by 1.1 points; to win straight up: 53%

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4)

Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Miami (OH) Bowl Record: 8-6 (15th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Bahamas Bowl vs. UAB)

Appalachian State Bowl Record: 6-1 (8th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Boca Raton Bowl vs. Western Kentucky)

Favorite: Appalachian State -3.5 Total: 48.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Appalachian State by 1.4 points; to win straight up: 54%

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State Aggies (10-4) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4)

Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m. ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

New Mexico State Bowl Record: 4-0-1 (6th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green)

Fresno State Bowl Record: 14-13 (28th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won La Bowl vs. Washington State)

Favorite: New Mexico State -3 Total: 51.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Fresno State by 1.4 points; to win straight up: 54%

Starco Brands La Bowl Hosted By Gronk

Boise State Broncos (7-5) vs. UCLA Bruins (7-5)

Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Boise State Bowl Record: 13-7, 1 NC (22nd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas)

UCLA Bowl Record: 16-20-1 (38th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh)

Favorite: UCLA -2 Total: 50.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: UCLA by 2.8 points; to win straight up: 58%

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

California Golden Bears (6-6) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6)

Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

California Bowl Record: 12-11-1 (25th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2019 (Won Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois)

Texas Tech Bowl Record: 16-23-1 (41st Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Texas Bowl vs. Ole Miss)

Favorite: Texas Tech -3 Total: 58.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Texas Tech by 3.1 points; to win straight up: 59%

Famous Toastery Bowl

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-6) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5)

Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Old Dominion Bowl Record: 1-1 (3rd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. Tulsa)

Western Kentucky Bowl Record: 6-3 (10th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won New Orleans Bowl vs. South Alabama)

Favorite: Old Dominion -1.5 Total: 55.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Western Kentucky by 3.5 points; to win straight up: 60%

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

UTSA Roadrunners (8-4) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (6-6)

Dec. 19, 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

UTSA Bowl Record: 0-4 (5th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cure Bowl vs. Troy)

Marshall Bowl Record: 13-5 (19th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Myrtle Beach Bowl vs. UCONN)

Favorite: UTSA -8.5 Total: 56.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: UTSA by 6.3 points; to win straight up: 68%

Roofclaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl

South Florida Bulls (6-6) vs. Syracuse Orange (6-6)

Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

South Florida Bowl Record: 6-4 (11th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2018 (Lost Gasparilla Bowl vs. Marshall)

Syracuse Bowl Record: 16-10-1 (28th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Pinstripe Bowl vs. Minnesota)

Lines to be determined

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6) vs. UCF Knights (6-6)

Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Georgia Tech Bowl Record: 25-20 (46th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2018 (Lost Quick Lane Bowl vs. Minnesota)

UCF Bowl Record: 6-8 (15th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Military Bowl vs. Duke)

Lines to be determined

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6)

Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Arkansas State Bowl Record: 4-6 (11th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2019 (Won Camellia Bowl vs. Florida International)

Northern Illinois Bowl Record: 4-10 (15th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Cure Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina)

Lines to be determined

76 Birmingham Bowl

Troy Trojans (10-2) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-5)

Dec. 23, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Troy Bowl Record: 6-3 (10th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cure Bowl vs. UTSA)

Duke Bowl Record: 7-8 (16th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Military Bowl vs. UCF)

Lines to be determined

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force Falcons (8-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (11-1)

Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Air Force Bowl Record: 15-13-1 (30th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Armed Forces Bwl vs. Baylor)

James Madison Bowl Record: 0-0 (1st Appearance)

Lines to be determined

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Georgia State Panthers (6-6) vs. Utah State Aggies (6-6)

Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Georgia State Bowl Record: 3-2 (6th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Won Camellia Bowl vs. Ball State)

Utah State Bowl Record: 6-9 (16th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost First Responder Bowl vs. Memphis)

Lines to be determined

68 Ventures Bowl

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-6) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (6-6)

Dec. 23, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Eastern Michigan Bowl Record: 2-4 (7th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Potato Bowl vs. San Jose State)

South Alabama Bowl Record: 0-3 (4th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost New Orleans Bowl vs. Western Kentucky)

Lines to be determined

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern Wildcats (7-5) vs. Utah Utes (8-4)

Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Northwestern Bowl Record: 6-10 (17th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2020 (Won Citrus Bowl vs. Auburn)

Utah Bowl Record: 17-8 (26th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Rose Bowl vs. Penn State)

Lines to be determined

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-5) vs. San Jose State Spartans (7-5)

Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Coastal Carolina Bowl Record: 1-2 (4th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Birmingham Bowl vs. East Carolina)

San Jose State Bowl Record: 7-5 (13th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Potato Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan)

Favorite: San Jose State -8.5 Total: 54.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: San Jose State by 2.5 points; to win straight up: 57%

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green Falcons (7-5) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-7)

Dec. 26, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

Bowling Green Bowl Record: 5-9 (15th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Quick Lane Bowl vs. New Mexico State)

Minnesota Bowl Record: 11-12 (24th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Pinstripe Bowl vs. Syracuse)

Lines to be determined

Servpro First Responder Bowl

Texas State Bobcats (7-5) vs. Rice Owls (6-6)

Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Texas State Bowl Record: 0-0 (1st Appearance)

Rice Bowl Record: 7-6 (14th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Lendingtree Bowl vs. Southern Miss)

Lines to be determined

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

UNLV Rebels (9-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (8-4)

Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix

UNLV Bowl Record: 3-1 (5th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2013 (Lost Heart Of Dallas Bowl vs. North Texas)

Kansas Bowl Record: 6-7 (14th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas)

Favorite: Kansas -12.5 Total: 64.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Kansas by 8.1 points; to win straight up: 72%

Military Bowl Presented By Gobowling.Com

Tulane Green Wave (11-2) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-6)

Dec. 27, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Tulane Bowl Record: 7-8 (16th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Cotton Bowl vs. Usc)

Virginia Tech Bowl Record: 13-21 (35th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Pinstripe Bowl vs. Maryland)

Lines to be determined

Duke's Mayo Bowl

West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4)

Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

West Virginia Bowl Record: 16-23 (40th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota)

North Carolina Bowl Record: 15-22 (38th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Holiday Bowl vs. Oregon)

Lines to be determined

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Louisville Cardinals (10-3) vs. USC Trojans (7-5)

Dec. 27, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego

Louisville Bowl Record: 12-12-1 (26th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Fenway Bowl vs. Cincinnati)

USC Bowl Record: 35-21 (57th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane)

Lines to be determined

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-4) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (7-5)

Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

Oklahoma State Bowl Record: 21-12 (34th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Wisconsin)

Texas A&M Bowl Record: 20-22 (43rd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2020 (Won Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina)

Favorite: Texas A&M -4.5 Total: 53.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Oklahoma by 9.5 points; to win straight up: 75%

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

SMU Mustangs (11-2) vs. Boston College Eagles (6-6)

Dec. 28, 11 a.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston

SMU Bowl Record: 7-10-1 (19th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost New Mexico Bowl vs. BYU)

Boston College Bowl Record: 14-13, 1 NC (29th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2019 (Lost Birmingham Bowl vs. Cincinnati)

Favorite: SMU -10 Total: 50.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: SMU by 13.8 points; to win straight up: 59%

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-5)

Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York

Rutgers Bowl Record: 6-5 (12th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2021 (Lost Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest)

Miami Bowl Record: 19-23 (43rd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2020 (Lost Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma State)

Lines to be determined

Pop-Tarts Bowl

NC State Wolfpack (9-3) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)

Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

NC State Bowl Record: 17-16-1 (35th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Maryland)

Kansas State Bowl Record: 10-14 (25th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama)

Favorite: Kansas State -4.5 Total: 48.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Kansas State by 9.1 points; to win straight up: 74%

Valero Alamo Bowl

Arizona Wildcats (9-3) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio

Arizona Bowl Record: 9-11-1 (22nd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2017 (Lost Foster Farms Bowl vs. Purdue)

Oklahoma Bowl Record: 31-24-1 (57th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State)

Favorite: Arizona -3.5 Total: 63.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Oklahoma by 9.5 points; to win straight up: 75%

Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Clemson Tigers (8-4) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (7-5)

Dec. 29, 12 p.m. ET

Venue: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Clemson Bowl Record: 26-23 (50th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee)

Kentucky Bowl Record: 12-10 (23rd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Lost Music City Bowl vs. Iowa)

Favorite: Clemson -7 Total: 48.5

Moneyline: No line posted

FPI Prediction: Clemson by 5.7 points; to win straight up: 66%

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Oregon State Beavers (8-4) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-3)

Dec. 29, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Oregon State Bowl Record: 10-7 (18th Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida)

Notre Dame Bowl Record: 20-21 (42nd Appearance)

Last Bowl App: 2022 (Won Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina)

Lines to be determined