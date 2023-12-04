Open Extended Reactions

For the second consecutive week, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in the role of underdog, this time on the road against their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. With only two teams on bye this week, we have a 15-game slate that begins Thursday with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. There will be 12 games on Sunday highlighted by the aforementioned Eagles and Cowboys in Prime Time. The week concludes with an ABC/ESPN Monday NIght Football double-header when the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans while the Green Bay Packers pay a visit to the New York Giants. Both games start at 8:15 p.m. ET. We've got lines for all of this week's games, updated throughout the week.

Projections by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Odds by ESPN BET.

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers -6

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: New England Patriots (+220) ; Pittsburgh Steelers (-270)

Total: 31.5 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 4.3 (62.6% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons -2.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+120) ; Atlanta Falcons (-140)

Total: 39.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 0.4 (51.3% to win outright)

Detroit Lions -3.5 @ Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (-185) ; Chicago Bears (+155)

Total: 43.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 4 (62% to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts -2.5 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (-130) ; Cincinnati Bengals (+110)

Total: 40.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 0 (50% to win outright)

Jacksonville Jaguars -3 @ Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Jacksonville Jaguars (-155) ; Cleveland Browns (+135)

Total: 37.5 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 2.3 (56.8% to win outright)

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints -5.5

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+210) ; New Orleans Saints (-250)

Total: 38.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 8.7 (74.3% to win outright)

Houston Texans -6 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Houston Texans (-275) ; New York Jets (+225)

Total: 35.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 5.5 (65.9% to win outright)

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens -7

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (+270) ; Baltimore Ravens (-340)

Total: 43.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 8.7 (74.4% to win outright)

Minnesota Vikings -2.5 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (-130) ; Las Vegas Raiders (+110)

Total: 40.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 4.5 (63.3% to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers -12.5

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Seattle Seahawks (+550) ; San Francisco 49ers (-800)

Total: 46.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 10.3 (78.1% to win outright)

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs -2.5

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Buffalo Bills (+135) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-155)

Total: 47.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 1.5 (54.5% to win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers -2.5

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Denver Broncos (+125) ; Los Angeles Chargers (-140)

Total: 44.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 6.5 (68.7% to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys -3.5

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (+150) ; Dallas Cowboys (-175)

Total: 52.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 5.3 (65.4% to win outright)

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins -13

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tennessee Titans (+600) ; Miami Dolphins (-900)

Total: 46.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 13.8 (85% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers -6.5 @ New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (-290) ; New York Giants (+240)

Total: 37.5 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Packers by 8.1 (72.9% to win outright)