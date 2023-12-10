NFL Week 14 last-minute bets: Best values on props, picks and more

Open Extended Reactions

If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway. It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge. If there's an advantage to be found now, it's in small markets.

So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.

Odds via ESPN BET.

Pass completions

Josh Allen under 24.5 completions (-120)

The Chiefs defense is good, yes. But that's only because of their pass defense. Kansas City's run defense ranks 31st in EPA per designed carry allowed and 32nd in run stop win rate. That's plenty incentive for the Bills to run the ball. My model puts Allen's completions at 23.1.

Dak Prescott under 25.5 completions (+110)

Pass attempts

Lamar Jackson over 26.5 pass attempts (-110)

I make this number 29.4, so we're way over the prop line here. Baltimore is a more pass-heavy team than it seems at first glance. While their designed pass rate ranks 30th in the NFL, it ranks 16th when win probability is between 15-85% and 12th on early downs in that win probability window. If this ends up in a blowout, we're losing this prop. But if not... the Ravens should let Jackson just keep throwing the ball.

QB interceptions

Justin Herbert over 1.5 interceptions (+800)

The Chargers play fast, averaging just 26.8 seconds of game clock time per offensive play. That results in more plays per game, and that means more pass attempts. Each one of those attempts comes with a little bit of interception risk and Denver's defense is kind of hot: since Week 9 that group ranks 6th in EPA per play. Ultimately this is just value, according to my numbers, which make the fair price of Herbert throwing at least two interceptions +502.

Jake Browning over 0.5 interceptions (+110)

Before last Monday night, I think we all would have been pretty shocked to see plus-money on a Jake Browning interception over. Then Browning threw up an 84 QBR in a shocking win over the Jaguars (with no picks) and suddenly... things have changed.

But from the model's perspective: it had every expectation to think Browning wasn't a very good quarterback before and, while the Jaguars game was an important data point, it can't move things that much. It gives Browning a 55% chance to throw an interception on Sunday.

Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (+115)

Receptions

D'Andre Swift under 2.5 receptions (-135)

We finally lost one of these last week but I'm still rolling with my theory that the props market doesn't fully account for man vs. zone splits in running back receptions. As we've noted before: man defenses allow running back targets and receptions at far lower rates than zone. The Cowboys are the heaviest man coverage team in the NFL -- running it 65% of the time.

Sacks

Ed Oliver (BUF) under 0.5 sacks (-175)

This bet combines two of my favorite things this year: fading Ed Oliver -- who I think has been overpriced for most of the season -- and fading pass rushers against Patrick Mahomes, who hardly ever takes sacks. I know this is going to sound hard to believe, but my model prices the under at -437.

Tackles + assists

T.J. Edwards (CHI) over 3.5 assists (+110)

Note that this is assists only (we're digging deep now, I love it!). I like Edwards' tackle + assist over (9.5, +100) as well, but the difference from the market stems almost entirely from assists, so we might as well isolate that part of the equation. I forecast 4.5 assisted tackles for the Bears linebacker -- who will get the benefit of facing a run-heavy Lions team that is likely to be ahead -- so I'll happily take the plus-money. Edwards has gone over this line in eight of 12 games this year.

Camryn Bynum (MIN) over 5.5 tackles + assists (-105)

Sometimes it's this simple: Bynum has gone over this line in 10 of 12 games this season. On the other hand: he only went over this line in seven of 17 games last year while playing 100% of snaps. So, has he been getting lucky this year? I don't think so. Bynum is near the line of scrimmage much more often than he did a year ago, as you can see in his alignment heatmaps below.

NFL Next Gen Stats

Thus, it makes sense that he's racking up more tackles.

Patrick Queen (BAL) over 7.5 tackles + assists (+105)

Carl Granderson (NO) under 4.5 tackles + assists (-110)

Divine Deablo (LV) over 6.5 tackles + assists (-130)

Results

Last week

QB interceptions: 1-1 (-0.3 units)

Pass completions: 0-2 (-2.0 units)

Pass attempts: 0-2 (-2.0 units)

Receptions: 0-1 (-1.0 units)

Sacks: 3-1-3 (+2.5 units)

Tackles: 4-5 (+1.5 units)

Overall: 8-12-3 (-1.2 units)

2023 season