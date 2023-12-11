NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is now complete, with the Lakers having taken home the first NBA Cup on Saturday night. After a league-wide day off on Sunday, the action starts back tonight with a jam-packed schedule. With 13 games on tap, the vast majority of the league will be on the court tonight. As always, let's dig into the schedule and find some angles and opportunities to win.

Snellings' favorite bets for Monday

Joel Embiid over 33.5 points (-125): Embiid has faced Monday's opponent, the Wizards, twice already this season. He has scored 98 points on 67% shooting from the field in those two games, including dropping 50 against them just last week. Embiid is a game-time decision for Monday's game after tweaking his knee on Friday, but he was a full participant in Sunday's practice. If he plays, he has already shown what kind of damage he can do against the Wizards, who allow the most points to opposing centers.

Alperen Sengun over 38.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-105): Sengun has been averaging right about at this line for the last couple of weeks, posting 22.2 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 6.2 APG (38.4 PAR) over his last six contests. On Monday, he faces Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs for the second time, and there's a good chance he outperforms his recent lines. The Spurs are allowing the second-most points and rebounds to opposing centers this season. In their first matchup, Sengun dropped 25 points, 14 boards and 7 assists (46 PAR).

Coby White over 19.5 points (-110): White has been scoring at a dominant rate of late, particularly since Zach LaVine has been injured. Over his last nine games, White has averaged 21.8 PPG while going over 19.5 points in six of those nine outings. One of those "over" games came against the Bucks less than two weeks ago, when White dropped 23 points against a Milwaukee defense allowing the third-most points to opposing point guards.

Mavericks -1.5 over Grizzlies (-110): These two teams have split the season series so far, with the Grizzlies winning their last matchup by 14 points. However, Luka Doncic didn't play in that game, which changed the entire dynamic. In the game Doncic did play, the Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies by 15 points in Memphis, even with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Irving (heel) will be out again on Monday, but the Mavericks (13-8) are still in a good position to avenge their most recent defeat to the Grizzlies (6-15) with Doncic healthy and leading the way.

Kings -4.5 over Nets (-105): De'Aaron Fox has played 15 games this season. In those games, the Kings have been dominant against every team except the Pelicans, against whom the Kings have gone 0-3. They are 10-2 with a 6.6 PPG scoring margin against everyone else. The Nets are also playing well entering this game, winners of six of their last seven, but the matchups work in the Kings' favor. The Kings have trouble against size in the frontcourt, which is why they struggle against the Pelicans -- but that isn't the Nets' forte. For their part, Brooklyn has trouble against dynamic lead guards. In the Nets' last three losses, the lead guard on the opposing team has averaged 35 PPG and 10.7 APG. Fox and the Kings are built to exploit that same weakness, giving the Kings the advantage at home on Monday night.

Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 12-10 (10-12-0)

Hornets: 7-13 (8-12-0)

Line: Heat (-3.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Heat (-165), Hornets (+140)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.8, straight up 67%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (GTD - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (GTD - Back); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Ankle)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nick Smith Jr., (GTD - Ankle); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 12-8 (12-8-0)

Pistons: 2-20 (8-13-1)

Line: Pacers (-7.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Pacers (-260), Pistons (+215)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.7, straight up 75%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Heel); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 13-9 (9-12-1)

Magic: 15-7 (16-6-0)

Line: Magic (-1.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+105), Magic (-125)

BPI Projection: Magic by 1.1, straight up 54%, 224.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Evan Mobley, (GTD - Knee); Ty Jerome, (GTD - Ankle)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Finger)

Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 3-18 (10-11-0)

76ers: 14-7 (14-7-0)

Line: 76ers (-11.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Wizards (+500), 76ers (-700)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 13.6, straight up 90%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf)

76ers: None reported

Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 14-9 (8-14-1)

Hawks: 9-12 (5-16-0)

Line: Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-140), Hawks (+120)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.3, straight up 51%, 235.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Trae Young, (NA - Illness); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 9-13 (11-11-0)

Knicks: 12-9 (11-9-1)

Line: Knicks (-4.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Raptors (+150), Knicks (-175)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5, straight up 68%, 219.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot)

Knicks: None reported

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 3-18 (7-13-1)

Rockets: 10-9 (12-5-2)

Line: Rockets (-8.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Spurs (+290), Rockets (-360)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 9.8, straight up 81%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (NA - Ankle); Jock Landale, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 13-8 (11-10-0)

Grizzlies: 6-15 (9-12-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-125), Grizzlies (+105)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 1.6, straight up 56%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Grant Williams, (GTD - Knee); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Eye); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 9-14 (9-13-1)

Bucks: 15-7 (9-13-0)

Line: Bucks (-10.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Bulls (+400), Bucks (-525)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 10.7, straight up 83%, 236.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Illness); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Pat Connaughton, (GTD - Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 17-4 (11-7-3)

Pelicans: 12-11 (13-9-1)

Line: Pelicans (-3.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+125), Pelicans (-145)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.2, straight up 54%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip); Jaden McDaniels, (GTD - Ankle)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (GTD - Elbow); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 7-15 (11-11-0)

Thunder: 14-7 (14-6-1)

Line: Thunder (-12.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Jazz (+550), Thunder (-800)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 12, straight up 85%, 239.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring)

Thunder: None reported

Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 12-9 (16-4-1)

Kings: 12-8 (11-9-0)

Line: Kings (-4.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Nets (+150), Kings (-175)

BPI Projection: Nets by 0.9, straight up 53%, 233.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Kings: Colby Jones, (GTD - Back); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 6-15 (10-11-0)

Clippers: 11-10 (9-12-0)

Line: Clippers (-12.5) Total: 219.5

Money Line: Blazers (+700), Clippers (-1000)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 11.8, straight up 86%, 225.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Concussion); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Ish Wainright, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Boston Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Daniel Theis, (NA - Illness)