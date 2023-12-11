NFL Week 15 games lines: Eagles are week's biggest road favorite

Saturday football is back! All 32 teams are in action in Week 15 which will be played out over four days, beginning with Thursday's AFC West showdown of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday will feature a triple-header of the Minnesota Vikings at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos at the Detroit Lions. This week's prime time matchups have the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens at the Jacksonville Jaguars and Monday Night Football will see Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles attempt to end their two-game losing streak as they visit the Seattle Seahawks. Keep checking here for updated odds and FPI projections throughout the week.

Projections by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Odds by ESPN BET.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders -3

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (+130) ; Las Vegas Raiders (-150)

Total: 33.5 (16th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 9.3 (75.8% to win outright)

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals -3.5

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Saturday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Minnesota Vikings (+165) ; Cincinnati Bengals (-195)

Total: 39.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 1.1 (53.4% to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts -2.5

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+110) ; Indianapolis Colts (-130)

Total: 42.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 2.1 (56.2% to win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Detroit Lions -4

Ford Field, Detroit

Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Denver Broncos (+160) ; Detroit Lions (-190)

Total: 46.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 3.1 (59.4% to win outright)

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns -3

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Chicago Bears (+140) ; Cleveland Browns (-165)

Total: 37.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 2.4 (57.3% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers -3.5

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+155) ; Green Bay Packers (-185)

Total: 42.5 (seventh highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Packers by 2.6 (57.8% to win outright)

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans -1.5

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Houston Texans (+105) ; Tennessee Titans (-125)

Total: 37.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Texans by 3.1 (59.3% to win outright)

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins -12

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Jets (+550) ; Miami Dolphins (-800)

Total: 40.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 12.2 (82.1% to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-500) ; New England Patriots (+350)

Total: 37.5 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 9.4 (76.2% to win outright)

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints -6

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+225) ; New Orleans Saints (-270)

Total: 36.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 11.8 (81.3% to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons -3 @ Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (-155) ; Carolina Panthers (+135)

Total: 34.5 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 5.7 (66.6% to win outright)

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Rams -6.5

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: Washington Commanders (+240) ; Los Angeles Rams (-290)

Total: 48.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 9.1 (75.4% to win outright)

San Francisco 49ers -13.5 @ Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Money Line: San Francisco 49ers (-1000) ; Arizona Cardinals (+700)

Total: 47.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 13.8 (85.1% to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys @ Buffalo Bills -2

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (+105) ; Buffalo Bills (-125)

Total: 48.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 0.1 (50.3% to win outright)

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Money Line: Baltimore Ravens (-170) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (+145)

Total: 43.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 4.7 (63.9% to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles -4 @ Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-200) ; Seattle Seahawks (+170)

Total: 47.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 2.7 (58% to win outright)