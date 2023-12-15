I got five words for you... you ready? Don't let me get hot. DON''T LET ME GET HOT! 3-2 last week, baby. Hotter than a pistol. We got bowl games, we got Saturday NFL -- let's dive in the deep end.
Odds by ESPN BET
Saturday's bowl pick
California Golden Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-3, 57.5)
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.
Van Pelt's pick: California +3
We have a running list of places where things get weird, and the honorary capital of Weirdsville, USA this weekend is Shreveport -- wasn't the Independence Bowl played in a blizzard once? What's any of this have to do with taking Cal plus the points over Texas Tech? Not one thing. Which is what I know about this game -- other than the side we are backing -- that's Cal.
SVP: 10-6 all-time when picking California
Saturday's NFL pick
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 42.5)
4:30 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Van Pelt's pick: Steelers +1.5
OK, NFL sides... Saturday tripleheader where it's backup-palooza in the first two games. I'm backing Pittsburgh in Indianapolis... that's [Mittch] Trubisky and [Gardner] Minshew. Somebody will move to 8-6. I'm not sure if they're good or not, but the winner might have a good enough record to make the playoffs.
SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking the Steelers
Sunday's NFL picks
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 50.5)
4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
Van Pelt's pick: Commanders +6.5
Not sure where Washington is on the "want-to" scale after a bye, and a coaching change seems imminent. Rams, on the other hand, have been fighting like mad men. But coming off an OT loss, I think this is a close-ish game, and we are taking the Commanders plus the points in LA.
SVP: 1-3 all-time when picking the Commanders
Baltimore Ravens (-3, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars
8:20 p.m. ET, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
Van Pelt's pick: Jaguars +3
Speaking of the Rams-Ravens OT game last week, the Ravens eeked it out and are the 1-seed for the moment in the AFC. Jacksonville has dropped a couple in a row. I'm taking the home team here plus the points in what seems likely to be a back-and-forth and competitive game.
SVP: 7-3 all-time when picking the Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 50.5)
4:25 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Van Pelt's pick: Bills -2.5
Finally, in what is sure to be the biggest game of Sunday in terms of audience -- gimme Buffalo at home against Dallas. There's a lot going on here. Mostly, I can't quit the Bills. But also, the Cowboys have been a very different team away from home. Weather is not supposed to be a factor -- Bills Mafia might be though. Let's go Buffalo to pick up a win.
SVP: 3-7 all-time when picking the Bills
Five. 5-er. Old school. Tight, lean and focused effort.