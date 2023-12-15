Scott Van Pelt gives his latest winners as he previews the upcoming week in college football and the NFL. (2:50)

I got five words for you... you ready? Don't let me get hot. DON''T LET ME GET HOT! 3-2 last week, baby. Hotter than a pistol. We got bowl games, we got Saturday NFL -- let's dive in the deep end.

Saturday's bowl pick

California Golden Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-3, 57.5)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La.

Van Pelt's pick: California +3

We have a running list of places where things get weird, and the honorary capital of Weirdsville, USA this weekend is Shreveport -- wasn't the Independence Bowl played in a blizzard once? What's any of this have to do with taking Cal plus the points over Texas Tech? Not one thing. Which is what I know about this game -- other than the side we are backing -- that's Cal.

SVP: 10-6 all-time when picking California

Saturday's NFL pick

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 42.5)

4:30 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Van Pelt's pick: Steelers +1.5

OK, NFL sides... Saturday tripleheader where it's backup-palooza in the first two games. I'm backing Pittsburgh in Indianapolis... that's [Mittch] Trubisky and [Gardner] Minshew. Somebody will move to 8-6. I'm not sure if they're good or not, but the winner might have a good enough record to make the playoffs.

SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking the Steelers

Sunday's NFL picks

Now isn't the time to quit on the Bills, even against the red-hot Cowboys. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 50.5)

4:05 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.