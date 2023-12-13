NBA betting: Five picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

We've got nine games on tap on Wednesday, including several of the friendliest defenses to opponents in the league.

The Spurs allow the most fantasy points to opposing point guards and the second-most to opposing centers; the Jazz allow the most to opposing shooting guards; the Wizards allow the most to opposing small forwards and centers, and the Hornets the most to opposing power forwards.

All of those teams are in action on Wednesday, suggesting we could get some big numbers posted in tonight's slate of games. Let's explore.

Snellings' favorite bets for Wednesday night

Philadelphia 76ers -12.5 over Detroit Pistons (-125)

The Pistons haven't just lost a remarkable 20 games in a row... they've been getting blown out. In their last 10 games, they've lost by an average of 17 points per game. The 76ers, on the other hand, have won three straight and five of seven, with an average scoring margin of 13.3 points during that span. The 76ers won their last game by 45 points, and need to win games like this convincingly so they can rest Joel Embiid for more challenging opponents.

Brandon Ingram over 23.5 points (-125)

Ingram is due for a bounce-back game after shooting only 9-for-26 in his last two outings, and the Wizards are a great opportunity for him to get right. The Wizards are very friendly to opposing wings, allowing the most fantasy points in the league to opposing small forwards and the fourth-most to opposing shooting guards. Zion Williamson is questionable to play with an ankle injury, so Ingram could have more responsibility. In the 10 games before his two-game mini-slump, Ingram averaged 24.7 PPG on 50.3 FG%.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists (-105)

Brunson played through a sore ankle on Monday and dished a season-high nine assists against the Raptors. Brunson has been an active distributor of late, averaging 7.1 APG in his last seven outings. His Wednesday opponent, the Jazz, are susceptible to point guards that can break down the defense and set up teammates. They allow the most assists in the NBA (10.5 APG) to the opposing point guard position.

Scottie Barnes over 21.5 points (-105)

Barnes has been consistently productive all season but has picked up the pace even more of late. In his last five games, he is averaging 23.0 PPG, going over 21.5 points in three of those five games. His Wednesday opponents, the Hawks, are friendly to opposing forwards. They allow the fourth-most points to opposing small forwards and the third-most to opposing power forwards, meaning both Barnes and teammate Pascal Siakam could be in for good nights.

Tyrese Haliburton over 40.5 total points and assists (-110)

First of all, the total points line for this game is set at a whopping 258.5 points, so this game is expected to put a lot of points on the board. I like the 'over' for most props for most of the main players in this game...call that a teaser for the best bet video as well. Haliburton has been on fire as both a scorer and a distributor for the past month and shows no signs of slowing down. He has averaged 28.2 PPG and 12.7 APG since November 12, going over 40.5 points and assists in seven of those 11 games. The Bucks allow the third-most points to opposing point guards, and Haliburton just torched them for 27 points and 15 assists (total of 42 P+A) last week in the semifinals of the In-season tournament.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 15-7 (15-7-0)

Pistons: 2-21 (8-14-1)

Line: 76ers (-12.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: 76ers (-700), Pistons (+500)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 13, straight up 89%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: None reported

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 13-11 (14-9-1)

Wizards: 3-19 (10-12-0)

Line: Pelicans (-7.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-290), Wizards (+240)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 4.5, straight up 66%, 232.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Ankle); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Wizards: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Hip); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Eugene Omoruyi, (OUT - Concussion); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee)

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-14 (9-12-0)

Heat: 13-10 (10-13-0)

Line: Heat (-8.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hornets (+280), Heat (-350)

BPI Projection: Heat by 7.4, straight up 75%, 231.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Back); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 9-13 (5-17-0)

Raptors: 9-14 (11-12-0)

Line: Raptors (-1.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Hawks (+100), Raptors (-120)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1, straight up 53%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Quadriceps); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Raptors: Chris Boucher, (GTD - Thigh); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 6-16 (9-13-0)

Rockets: 11-9 (13-5-2)

Line: Rockets (-7.5) Total: 211.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+240), Rockets (-300)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 5.2, straight up 68%, 221.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 13-8 (13-8-0)

Bucks: 16-7 (9-14-0)

Line: Bucks (-6.5) Total: 258.5

Money Line: Pacers (+210), Bucks (-250)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 4.8, straight up 66%, 254.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Chris Livingston, (OUT - Ankle); Pat Connaughton, (OUT - Ankle)

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 14-10 (11-13-0)

Spurs: 3-19 (7-14-1)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Lakers (-125), Spurs (+105)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 7.2, straight up 73%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Back); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Back)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 12-10 (16-5-1)

Suns: 13-10 (10-12-1)

Line: Suns (-2.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Nets (+110), Suns (-130)

BPI Projection: Nets by 1.9, straight up 57%, 233.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Suns: Grayson Allen, (GTD - Groin); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hip); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle); Nassir Little, (GTD - Concussion); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 13-9 (12-9-1)

Jazz: 7-16 (11-12-0)

Line: Knicks (-6.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Knicks (-245), Jazz (+200)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 6.2, straight up 71%, 233.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Knee)

Jazz: John Collins, (GTD - Illness); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Hamstring); Walker Kessler, (GTD - Foot); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Hamstring)