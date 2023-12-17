NBA betting: Favorite picks for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

We've got a relatively light slate of games with only five contests scheduled on Sunday. Looking at the lines on ESPNBET, many of the "big names" have relatively high player props where I don't find value. On the bright side, I found some good value in a few team and secondary player props that I'd like to bring to your attention. Let's explore.

Snellings' favorite bets for Sunday night

Bucks and Rockets over 230.5 points (-110): This is a matchup between two teams at opposite ends of the scoring spectrum. The Bucks have scored the second-most points (124.2 PPG) and have allowed the eighth-most points (119.2 PPG) in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Rockets are their mirror image with the fewest points allowed (105.1 PPG) and the fourth-fewest scored (109.5 PPG).

With that said, I expect the Bucks to be the team whose style of play predominates because their offense is nigh undefendable right now (136.0 PPG in their last six games) with Giannis Antetokounmpo pressuring the paint and Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley leading the perimeter scoring brigade. Teams have to score with them just to have a chance to compete, and their friendly defense should allow Houston's scorers to produce as well. In Milwaukee's last six games the final score has averaged out at 259.3 points.

CJ McCollum over 17.5 points (-110): McCollum seems to have found his level as the scoring point guard on a Pelicans squad featuring strong frontcourt scoring from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. He is averaging 19.9 PPG for the season and, in his last three games, has averaged 21.3 PPG -- with at least 19 points in all three games. On Sunday, he faces a Spurs squad still high off their streak-breaking win over the Lakers on Friday. However, San Antonio has also allowed the second-most PG points in the NBA this season.

Jusuf Nurkic over 26.5 total points and rebounds (-115): Nurkic has quietly been a major producer for the Suns of late, working off three straight double-doubles in which he has averaged 17.7 PPG and 15.7 RPG. The Suns's perimeter players continue to shuffle in and out due to injury, but Nurkic has become a consistent force in the middle. On Sunday, he faces a Wizards team that is allowing the most points (29.5 PPG) and most rebounds (18.0 RPG) in the NBA to opposing centers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

3 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 16-8 (17-7-0)

Celtics: 19-5 (11-11-2)

Line: Celtics (-8.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Magic (+260), Celtics (-320)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.6, straight up 83%, 228.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Undisclosed); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Celtics: Dalano Banton, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Thigh)

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

3:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 15-11 (15-10-1)

Spurs: 4-20 (9-14-1)

Line: Pelicans (-7.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-290), Spurs (+240)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 8.6, straight up 77%, 234.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Tre Jones, (GTD - Illness); Zach Collins, (GTD - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Milwaukee Bucks

7 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 13-9 (15-5-2)

Bucks: 18-7 (11-14-0)

Line: Bucks (-6.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Rockets (+210), Bucks (-250)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 7.2, straight up 73%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Rest); Malik Beasley, (GTD - Illness)

Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 4-20 (11-13-0)

Suns: 13-12 (10-14-1)

Line: Suns (-12.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Wizards (+550), Suns (-800)

BPI Projection: Suns by 8.9, straight up 79%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Ankle); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Lower Leg); Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hip); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 11-14 (10-14-1)

Blazers: 6-18 (11-13-0)

Line: Warriors (-4.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Warriors (-190), Blazers (+160)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 3.8, straight up 63%, 232.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)