NBA betting: Picks and predictions for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

The high-scoring Indiana Pacers and their run of high game totals will head to Washington for a matchup with the Wizards. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Pacers-Wizards over/under is now 259.5 at ESPN BET. It's the highest total since 1991. There have been more totals in the 250's in the last two months than in the previous 30 seasons combined. On Wednesday, the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks combined to hit the over on a line of 258.5.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

Nothing is ever easy for the Detroit Pistons, as the losers of 21 straight games take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in three days. The Pistons are currently +900 underdogs on the moneyline, according to ESPN BET.

Tonight's doubleheader on ESPN starts with the NBA Cup champion Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. With numerous Lakers listed on the injury report, keep an eye on these lines before tip-off.

Tyrese Maxey over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists

As the 76ers are 15.5 point favorites against a Pistons team that ranks 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions, this prop bet carries some risk. However, Maxey is in a great position against a Pistons team that gives up the most points per game to point guards. This season, he has averaged 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists.

Indiana Pacers versus the Washington Wizards over 259.5 points

This is a massive point total, but the Pacers and Wizards are two of the worst defensive teams in the league. Indiana and Washington rank at the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. In terms of pace, both teams rank at the top of the league. In five of the Wizards past six games, the total has gone over. In 10 of the Pacers past 12 road games, the total has gone over. Considering the circumstances, bettors should expect a high scoring game.

Jonas Valanciunas over 11.5 rebounds

He's had 11 or more rebounds in four of his past six games. Valanciunas should be busy on the boards against the Hornets on Friday night. Charlotte gives up the third most rebounds per game to centers. Valanciunas has also had a great deal of success against the Hornets over his past four games averaging 15.5 rebounds per game.

Clint Capela over 23.5 points and rebounds

Over the past four games, he's averaged 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Capela should have a ton of success against Jakob Poeltl on Friday night. Capela has averaged 16.6 points and 14.4 rebounds in 12 career games against Poeltl. A point total of 241.5 points and a narrow spread between the Hawks and Raptors suggest Capela should have plenty of chances to score points and accumulate rebounds.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets

7:00 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 14-11 (15-9-1)

Hornets: 7-15 (9-13-0)

Line: Pelicans (-7.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-275), Hornets (+225)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 5.6, straight up 69.2%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Ankle); Dereon Seabron, (OUT - Undisclosed); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Ribs)

Hornets: Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Shoulder); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers

7:00 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-22 (8-15-1)

76ers: 16-7 (16-7-0)

Line: 76ers (-15.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Pistons (+900), 76ers (-1600)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 17.2, straight up 94.5%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: None reported

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

7:00 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 13-9 (13-9-0)

Wizards: 3-20 (10-13-0)

Line: Pacers (-8.5) Total: 259.5

Money Line: Pacers (-350), Wizards (+280)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 7, straight up 73.1%, 242.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel)

Wizards: Eugene Omoruyi, (GTD - Concussion); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Ankle); Delon Wright, (OUT - Knee); Johnny Davis, (OUT - Calf); Landry Shamet, (OUT - Ribs); Ryan Rollins, (OUT - Knee)

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 16-7 (17-6-0)

Celtics: 18-5 (10-11-2)

Line: Celtics (-5.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Magic (+180), Celtics (-210)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.9, straight up 73.0%, 230.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Finger)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest); Luke Kornet, (GTD - Thigh)

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 9-14 (5-18-0)

Raptors: 10-14 (12-12-0)

Line: Raptors (-1.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Hawks (+110), Raptors (-130)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.8, straight up 52.7%, 233.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 15-10 (11-14-0)

Spurs: 3-20 (8-14-1)

Line: Lakers (-7.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Lakers (-320), Spurs (+260)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 5.8, straight up 69.1%, 235.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Hip); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Back); LeBron James, (GTD - Calf); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back)

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies

8:00 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 12-9 (14-5-2)

Grizzlies: 6-17 (9-14-0)

Line: Rockets (-3.5) Total: 212.5

Money Line: Rockets (-155), Grizzlies (+135)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 2.3, straight up 58.3%, 221.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Illness); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (OUT - Suspension)

New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns

10:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 13-10 (12-10-1)

Suns: 13-11 (10-13-1)

Line: Suns (-5.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Knicks (+170), Suns (-200)

BPI Projection: Suns by 3, straight up 60.6%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Lower Leg); Grayson Allen, (GTD - Groin); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hip); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)