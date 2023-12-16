NBA betting: Favorite picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday night's NBA slate features 10 games to choose from. However, perhaps the most interesting game on the slate is the Denver Nuggets vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Nuggets look to extend their win streak to four games. In the first meeting between these teams, Nuggets dominated the Thunder 128-95 on the road. Oklahoma City should be looking for redemption on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 45.5 points and rebounds.

Antetokounmpo has surpassed this line in three consecutive games. But the Milwaukee Bucks are massive 17.5-point favorites and facing an atrocious Detroit Pistons team. There's a possibility that the starters might get some rest in the fourth quarter, leaving Antetokounmpo less time to hit this number.

Cade Cunningham over 25.5 points and assists.

Cunningham had a disappointing game on Friday night, scoring only four points and two assists. He had surpassed 25.5 points and assists over the previous six games and is well positioned to bounce back against the Bucks on Saturday night. Milwaukee's interior defense is formidable, but their perimeter defense can be exploited. The Bucks have also given up the third-most points per game to point guards this season.

Jonathan Kuminga over 18.5 points and rebounds.

Kuminga has shined in the Warriors' rotation with Draymond Green out, surpassing this line in three consecutive games while averaging 27.6 minutes per game over that span. He is in a very good spot Saturday night facing a Brooklyn Nets team that ranks mid-pack defensively.

Coby White over 26.5 points and rebounds.

White is in the midst of a breakout season as he has surpassed this line in seven consecutive games. This is good news for bettors, especially with Zach LaVine out because of a foot injury. The Bulls face an average Miami Heat defense on Saturday night that is allowing the third-highest effective field goal percentage this season (57.1%). As long as LaVine is out, expect White to continue to produce.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

All times ET

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

6 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-23 (8-16-1)

Bucks: 17-7 (10-14-0)

Line: Bucks (-17.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Pistons (+1100), Bucks (-2000)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 15.7, straight up 91%, 237.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back); Jalen Duren, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Illness); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Rest)

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 17-7 (17-7-0)

Hornets: 7-16 (10-13-0)

Line: 76ers (-9.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: 76ers (-425), Hornets (+340)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 12.3, straight up 87%, 233.7 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: None reported

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 10-14 (6-18-0)

Cavaliers: 13-12 (10-14-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-2.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Hawks (+115), Cavaliers (-135)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.3, straight up 51%, 236.3 total points.

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); AJ Griffin, (GTD - Personal); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 10-16 (11-14-1)

Heat: 14-11 (11-14-0)

Line: Heat (-5.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Bulls (+165), Heat (-200)

BPI Projection: Heat by 4.8, straight up 67%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Bam Adebayo, (OUT - Hip); Tyler Herro, (OUT - Ankle)

Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 13-10 (13-10-0)

Timberwolves: 18-5 (12-8-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-9.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Pacers (+280), Timberwolves (-350)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.3, straight up 71%, 237.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Knee); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Smith, (OUT - Heel)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Hip)

Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 13-11 (17-6-1)

Warriors: 10-14 (9-14-1)

Line: Warriors (-3.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Nets (+130), Warriors (-150)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.1, straight up 51%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Knee); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 15-8 (15-7-1)

Nuggets: 17-9 (11-14-1)

Line: Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Thunder (+165), Nuggets (-200)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 2.1, straight up 57%, 234.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (GTD - Leg); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (OUT - Concussion)

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 15-9 (13-11-0)

Blazers: 6-17 (11-12-0)

Line: Mavericks (-5.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-200), Blazers (+170)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.2, straight up 58%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Seth Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Concussion)

Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 9-16 (13-12-0)

Kings: 14-9 (13-10-0)

Line: Kings (-9.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Jazz (+340), Kings (-450)

BPI Projection: Kings by 8.8, straight up 78%, 238.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: John Collins, (OUT - Illness); Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Luka Samanic, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, (GTD - Shoulder); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

New York Knicks at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 14-10 (13-10-1)

Clippers: 14-10 (11-13-0)

Line: Clippers (-5.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Knicks (+180), Clippers (-220)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.9, straight up 67%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Joshua Primo, (GTD - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Groin)