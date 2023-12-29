Jacksonville Jaguars: We're down to our final two weeks and have several decent options. They included the Browns (vs. Jets) on Thursday night, but if you didn't go that direction, we have the Jaguars (vs. Panthers), Chiefs (vs. Bengals), Rams (at Giants), Broncos (vs. Raiders) and perhaps even the Bears (vs. Falcons). The Chiefs are likely going to be our best Week 18 play (at Chargers), the Rams are on the road and the Broncos made a QB change, so the Jaguars are the call ... for now. Regardless of the QB situation, Jacksonville will be the favorite at home against the 2-win Panthers, but obviously the Jaguars will be a riskier play if Trevor Lawrence is sidelined. I'll roll with the AFC South leaders for now, but we certainly have pivots if need be.