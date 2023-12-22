NBA betting: Six picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Six games are on Friday's NBA slate, including a Washington Wizards-Golden State Warriors matchup on ESPN, and there's a lot to like from a betting perspective.

Here are six of my favorite plays of the night.

Bam Adebayo over 41.5 points, rebounds and assists: Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and also has a usage rate of 28%. Jimmy Butler is already ruled out for Friday night's game, so Adebayo will be the Heat's offensive focal point. The Hawks rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Jordan Poole over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists: Poole's stats have fluctuated all season. Over his last four games, Poole has exceeded 28.5 points/rebounds/assists twice. This will not be a triumphant return for Poole to San Francisco. Be that as it may, I find it hard to believe that he won't bring his "A game" against his former team. There should be plenty of scoring opportunities since both teams rank in the top half of the league in pace. The Wizards also rank 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Wizards are a double-digit underdog, so they will need to be aggressive to keep things competitive.

Nic Claxton over 10.5 points: Claxton has surpassed this line in four of his last seven games and is averaging 16.3 points in his last three games against Nikola Jokic. Claxton is averaging 27.1 minutes per game this season, and if he stays out of foul trouble, it won't be too difficult for him to surpass this number.

Domantas Sabonis over 12.5 rebounds: Sabonis has averaged 12.5 rebounds over his last 10 games. For the season, he has a 23.5% usage rate, so he should be busy against the Suns on Friday night, especially since Jusuf Nurkic is out due to personal reasons. In the frontcourt, Phoenix will rely on Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu, who cannot match Sabonis.

Dillon Brooks over 13.5 points: Brooks has surpassed this line in four consecutive games, averaging 13.3 field-goal attempts per game while shooting 56.6% from the floor during that span. The Mavericks rank 23rd in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Scottie Barnes over 7.5 rebounds: Barnes has gone over this number in five of his last seven games. For the season, Barnes is averaging 35.0 minutes per game, so he should be on the court enough to surpass this mark. Barnes is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game over his last six games against the 76ers.

Tonight's lines and BPI predictions

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics, Odds by ESPN BET

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 11-16 (13-14-0)

76ers: 19-8 (19-8-0)

Line: 76ers (-8.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Raptors (+290), 76ers (-360)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 10.3, straight up 84%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Thigh); Robert Covington, (GTD - Illness); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 19-10 (13-15-1)

Nets: 13-14 (17-9-1)

Line: Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-190), Nets (+160)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.2, straight up 51%, 229.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 12-15 (7-20-0)

Heat: 16-12 (12-16-0)

Line: Heat (-1.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Hawks (+100), Heat (-120)

BPI Projection: Heat by 1, straight up 54%, 236.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Calf)

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 16-11 (14-13-0)

Rockets: 13-12 (15-8-2)

Line: Rockets (-8.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Mavericks (+260), Rockets (-320)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 7.5, straight up 76%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Seth Curry, (GTD - Back); Dante Exum, (OUT - Lower Leg); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Quadriceps); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 5-22 (14-13-0)

Warriors: 13-14 (11-15-1)

Line: Warriors (-12.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Wizards (+500), Warriors (-700)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 10.6, straight up 82%, 238.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Delon Wright, (GTD - Knee); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Calf); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Ribs)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Brandin Podziemski, (GTD - Back); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 14-13 (10-16-1)

Kings: 16-10 (14-12-0)

Line: Kings (-3.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Suns (+135), Kings (-155)

BPI Projection: Kings by 3.1, straight up 61%, 239.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hip); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Personal); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Malik Monk, (GTD - Foot); JaVale McGee, (OUT - Wrist); Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)