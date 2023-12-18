Notable bets: Bills go from long shots to liability for sportsbooks

Open Extended Reactions

Oddsmakers are typically hesitant to make significant midseason adjustments to teams with high ceilings, opting for a conservative approach to futures betting markets on the Super Bowl, conferences and divisions.

The San Francisco 49ers closed out October with three straight losses, yet oddsmakers kept them among the top tier of Super Bowl favorites, in line with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. At most books, the 49ers have had single-digit Super Bowl odds throughout the season.

Sportsbooks took a more aggressive approach to the Buffalo Bills, who began the season with around the same odds as the 49ers, Eagles and Chiefs, but struggled into December with a 5-5 record. The Bills' Super Bowl odds drifted to as long as 40-1 after they lost three of four in November. But, while oddsmakers wavered on Buffalo, the betting public did not.

Since Nov. 27 at sportsbook PointsBet (owned by Fanatics), more bets have been placed on the Bills to win the Super Bowl than any other team. Buffalo, after back-to-back wins have emerged as a worst-case scenario for some sportsbooks.

"The Bills are now our biggest [Super Bowl] liability," Adam Pullen, assistant direct of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN on Sunday night. "The [bettors] who backed them as high as 40-1 are sitting pretty."

The Bills' Super Bowl odds were on the move during Sunday's impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys, shortening from 16-1 to 13-1 at ESPN BET.

"I think the Bills are the best team in the AFC," said John Murray, executive director of the SuperBook in Las Vegas. "Nobody wants to see them in the playoffs. They could very well end up being favored in every AFC playoff game, if they roll into the postseason on a winning streak."

The SuperBook would be a "small loser" on its futures market if the Bills were to win the Super Bowl, Murray said.

"The Bills have been a popular futures pick for years," Murray said. "They have a very high upside that makes them a team people are looking to bet on. I'm rooting for them. I would love to see the Bills Mafia take over Las Vegas in February."

NFL notables: Early look

Week 16 features two marquee matchups, including a rare meeting between the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 25

The 49ers, the favorites in the NFC, begin the week as consensus 5-point favorites over the Ravens, the favorites in the AFC. Early lines on the game grew to as high as San Francisco -6.5, but as of Monday had settled at -5. ESPN BET had the line at 49ers -4.5 on Monday morning.

The game marks only the second time in the past decade the top two Super Bowl favorites will meet in a December or January regular-season game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins, Sunday

The line opened a pick 'em Sunday at several sportsbooks and quickly grew to Dolphins -1.5.

Week 15 recap

Favorites are 10-5 against the spread in Week 15 entering Monday, with popular public teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens winning and covering the spread. And the sportsbooks still came out ahead Sunday.

"If you just looked at the results: With so many favorites covering, you wouldn't think we'd be doing well, but we are," Pullen said Sunday.

Murray said the SuperBook also had a "solid" Sunday, keyed in the morning by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upset of the Green Bay Packers and the underdog Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons.

"I watched the Panthers game and still don't understand how Atlanta found a way to not win," Murray said.

Tom Gable, sportsbook director at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, said the underdog Jets were a "very popular play" at his shop. The Jets lost to the Dolphins 30-0.

Gable added that big late money showed up on the New Orleans Saints against the New York Giants. The Saints won 24-6. "We lost that," Gable said.

The betting public clawed some back from the books in the prime-time game, with the Ravens easily covering the 4-point spread in a 23-7 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Week 16: Early NFL lines

according to ESPN BET; as of Monday morning

Thursday

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-4.5, 44.5)

Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 38.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills (-13.5, 42.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday

Green Bay Packers (-4, 36.5) at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 42.5) at Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-2.5, 42.5)

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 44.5) at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at New York Jets (-3, 38.5)

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 46.5) at Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1, 43.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins (-1.5, 51.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (-4, 44.5)

Monday

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 43.5)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5, 43.5)

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 45.5)

By the numbers: New Jersey, table tennis betting increases; Ja Morant's point spread value

• $11.2 million: The amount bet on table tennis with Colorado sportsbooks in October. Betting on table tennis took off in Colorado during the pandemic, when tournaments in Eastern Europe were practically the only sporting events taking place. The sport has had staying power with bettors and saw a significant spike in handle beginning in July. October was the fourth consecutive month in which table tennis betting eclipsed $11 million. The average monthly total had been around $6.8 million, according to figures published by the Colorado Division of Gaming.

• $1.6 billion: The amount bet with New Jersey sportsbooks in November, a record for any month since the state launched its betting market in June 2018.

• 85%: The Rose Bowl has attracted early one-sided action on underdog Alabama. At DraftKings, 85% of the money that had been bet on the game was on the Crimson Tide entering the week.

• Three points: How much Ja Morant is worth to the point spread, according to Las Vegas oddsmaker Jeff Sherman, who oversees NBA odds for the SuperBook. Morant returns from his 25-game suspension Tuesday, when the Memphis Grizzlies play at New Orleans. In October, Sherman estimated Morant was worth around 2.5 points, but said the Grizzlies' early struggles this season upped Morant's value, in his eyes.

David Lieberman, who oversees Caesars' NBA odds, agreed with Sherman and said Morant might be worth even more than three points, because of how the Grizzlies have underperformed to start the season.

"They haven't looked even like a shell of what used to be last year," Lieberman said. "We'll see how they look when they get him back."

• 260: The over/under on Friday's Indiana Pacers-Washington Wizards game, the highest in an NBA game since March 17, 1991. The Wizards won 137-123 (260).

• 55%: Saturday was the highest-scoring day in NBA history (min. 10 games), with teams averaging 120.9 points. Six of the 10 games went over the betting total, and for the season, approximately 55% of games have gone over the total.