NBA betting: Five bets for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

It's a busy night on Wednesday night in the NBA with 10 games on tap. There are strong matchups all over, particularly for scoring point guards, so let's dig in to some of the angles I like best on the night.

Clippers -3.5 OVER Mavericks (-110). The Clippers are scorching right now, and are a plug-and-play option for me until either they cool down or the lines catch up to their current level. They have won eight straight games (by an average of 12.9 PPG) and 13 of their last 16 since Russell Westbrook agreed to come off the bench. The Mavericks have lost two of their last three games, both by at least 18 points, and with Kyrie Irving (heel) sidelined they don't have a robust enough attack to face a team as multiple and dynamic as the Clippers.

Alperen Sengun OVER 25.5 points and assists (-125). After a mini slump week in which he only averaged 14.0 PPG and 3.5 APG over a four-game span, Sengun has bounced back with consecutive 20-point performances. So, in the seven games surrounding slump week, Sengun has scored at least 20 points in all seven while averaging 22.9 PPG and 5.9 APG. He has regained his level just in time to face a Hawks defense that allows the seventh-most points (on the sixth-highest field goal percentage) to opposing centers this season.

De'Aaron Fox OVER 29.5 points (-115). Fox is averaging 30.1 PPG on the season and has scored 30 or more in four of his last six games. He is the focal point of the Kings' attack, and on Wednesday he faces a Celtics defense that is vulnerable to opposing point guards. The Celtics allow the ninth-most points to opposing point guards and just got torched by Stephen Curry last night. Fox has a good chance to make it two bad nights in a row for the Celtics' point guard defense.

Terry Rozier OVER 22.5 points (-125). Rozier had a bounce-back 22-point effort on Monday against the Raptors, after only managing six points in 19 minutes of a 53-point blowout loss to the 76ers on Saturday. In the seven games leading up to that 76ers debacle, Rozier was averaging 28.3 PPG on 49.3 FG% and 48.4 3P%. On Wednesday, he'll be facing a Pacers defense that is bottom-five in the NBA in both field goal percentage (48.6 FG%, fifth-worst) and 3-point percentage (40.1 3P%, fifth-worst) allowed to opposing point guards.

Jalen Brunson OVER 25.5 points (-110). Brunson has scored at least 21 points in nine straight games, averaging 28.4 PPG during that stretch. On Wednesday, he faces a Nets squad he has scorched against in recent matchups. In his last three games against the Nets last season, Brunson averaged 35.0 PPG.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 10-17 (14-13-0)

Cavaliers: 15-12 (12-14-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Jazz (+160), Cavaliers (-190)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.6, straight up 72%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Omer Yurtseven, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-18 (10-15-0)

Pacers: 13-12 (13-12-0)

Line: Pacers (-10.5) Total: 249.5

Money Line: Hornets (+360), Pacers (-470)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.8, straight up 80%, 243.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Illness); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Heel); Myles Turner, (GTD - Hamstring); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 15-12 (11-16-0)

Magic: 16-9 (17-8-0)

Line: Magic (-5.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Heat (+160), Magic (-190)

BPI Projection: Magic by 1.3, straight up 55%, 221.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Love, (OUT - Illness)

Magic: Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 20-5 (14-8-3)

76ers: 18-8 (18-8-0)

Line: 76ers (-3.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+135), 76ers (-155)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 5.9, straight up 71%, 228.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Illness); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 15-11 (14-11-1)

Nets: 13-13 (17-8-1)

Line: Knicks (-1.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Knicks (-120), Nets (+100)

BPI Projection: Nets by 2.3, straight up 59%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Jericho Sims, (GTD - Ankle)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 18-10 (12-15-1)

Raptors: 11-15 (13-13-0)

Line: Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-175), Raptors (+150)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.2, straight up 54%, 225.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 15-12 (11-16-0)

Bulls: 11-17 (13-14-1)

Line: Lakers (-4.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Lakers (-185), Bulls (+155)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.9, straight up 60%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back); LeBron James, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Calf); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 11-15 (6-20-0)

Rockets: 13-11 (15-7-2)

Line: Rockets (-3.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Hawks (+130), Rockets (-150)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.9, straight up 53%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Ankle); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 16-10 (13-13-0)

Mavericks: 16-10 (14-12-0)

Line: Clippers (-3.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Clippers (-150), Mavericks (+130)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.8, straight up 63%, 236.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Bones Hyland, (GTD - Knee); Paul George, (GTD - Illness); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 20-6 (12-12-2)

Kings: 16-9 (14-11-0)

Line: Kings (-2.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Celtics (+115), Kings (-135)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 0.8, straight up 53%, 236.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Calf); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Thigh)

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)