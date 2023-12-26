NFL Week 17 futures betting odds: Super Bowl, MVP and more

Robert Griffin III and Jeff Saturday discuss whether the Chiefs can still make the Super Bowl after a disappointing loss to the Raiders. (2:38)

Another week, another change in the NFL MVP odds. Last week's leader, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, had a disastrous Monday night, throwing four interceptions before leaving with an injury as the 49ers fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps it's fitting that the man who led the Ravens to that win, Lamar Jackson, has become the new odds-on favorite to win MVP at -180. Right behind him is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who may be the fantasy football MVP already.

As far as Super Bowl odds, the 49ers and Ravens continue to top the list, with the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles right behind.

Odds by ESPN BET