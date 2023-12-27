NBA betting: Four picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Due to holiday scheduling, the NBA has a relatively light night on tap for a Wednesday with only six games.

But six games are still enough to produce some great angles and opportunities, so let's discuss some of the more interesting matchups of the night.

Snellings's favorite bets for Wednesday

Bucks -4.5 over Nets (-115). The Bucks will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday after losing their Christmas Day matchup against the Knicks. Prior to that loss, the Bucks had won seven straight games by an average of 13.6 PPG. The Bucks can score against anyone, and the Nets rank in the bottom third of the NBA (21st) in team Defensive Rating. The Nets are also on the second half of a back-to-back, having won a close game against the Pistons on Tuesday.

Tobias Harris OVER 20.5 points (-125). Harris has been aggressive as a scorer in the last week. He dropped 33 points against the Raptors on Friday in a game where Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 64 additional points, then followed that up by leading the 76ers with 27 points on Christmas Day with Embiid (ankle) sitting. Embiid is out again on Wednesday, which should allow Harris to remain aggressive with a good chance to go over 20.5 points for the 10th time this season.

Scottie Barnes OVER 22.5 points (-115). Barnes has stepped up as a primary scorer for the Raptors this season, and has picked it up even more in the month of December. In 10 games this month, Barnes has averaged 23.8 PPG on 55.8 FG%. He has scored over 22.5 points in six of those 10 games, including four of the last six. On Wednesday, he faces a Wizards defense that allows the most points in the NBA to opposing small forwards (25.6 PPG to the position).

Alperen Sengun OVER 37.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-115). Sengun is in the midst of a career season, and he's raised his level even more in recent games. In his last four outings, he has averaged 24.3 PPG, 10.8 RPG and 5.0 APG (40.1 PAR) including a massive 37 point, 11 rebound, 6 assist effort in his most recent game against the Pelicans. On Wednesday, he faces a Suns team that isn't playing well right now (lost nine of their last 12 games) and isn't particularly strong in the middle.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 20-9 (20-9-0)

Magic: 18-11 (20-9-0)

Line: Magic (-2.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: 76ers (+110), Magic (-130)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.8, straight up 64%, 228.3 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Ankle); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf); Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 11-18 (13-16-0)

Wizards: 5-24 (14-15-0)

Line: Raptors (-6.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Raptors (-270), Wizards (+220)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 4.6, straight up 66%, 227.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Wizards: None reported

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 22-8 (13-17-0)

Nets: 15-15 (18-11-1)

Line: Bucks (-4.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Bucks (-185), Nets (+155)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 1.9, straight up 57%, 241.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Calf)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 14-15 (10-18-1)

Rockets: 15-13 (17-9-2)

Line: Suns (-2.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Suns (-135), Rockets (+115)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 0.7, straight up 53%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Personal); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 17-12 (16-12-1)

Thunder: 19-9 (19-8-1)

Line: Thunder (-3.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Knicks (+130), Thunder (-150)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 2.9, straight up 60%, 241.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: None reported

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 17-13 (14-15-1)

Mavericks: 18-12 (16-14-0)

Line: Mavericks (-3.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+140), Mavericks (-165)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.7, straight up 53%, 228.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Mitchell, (GTD - Illness); Sam Merrill, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)