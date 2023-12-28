NBA betting: Five picks for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Thursday night's NBA slate features eight games to choose from. However, I am most interested in the game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans as a pair of Western Conference teams looking to gain ground in the playoff race meeting in New Orleans.

The Jazz have won three consecutive road games. The Pelicans have lost two games in a row and their third in four games as they attempt to reverse their fortunes. This game has two prop bets that caught my attention. Let's take a look at them.

Moody's favorite bets for Thursday

Lauri Markkanen over 7.5 rebounds. He has surpassed this line in four consecutive games. In each of those games, Markkanen played at least 29 minutes. This season, he has averaged 9.0 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds per game, the Pelicans allow the fourth most to power forwards. On Thursday night, Markkanen will play at both small forward and power forward for the Jazz.

Jonas Valanciunas over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists. He has surpassed this line in three out of his past five games. This game has a point total of 240.5 points and the Pelicans are favored. It bodes well for Valanciunas in this matchup. In the past 10 games, he's averaged 16.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.3 minutes. The Jazz rank 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Klay Thompson over 18.5 points. He has surpassed this line in six of his past seven games. This season, the Heat allow the ninth-most triples per game and the fifth most to shooting guards. In his past seven games against Miami, Thompson has averaged 22.4 points. He has a great opportunity to shine on the Warriors' home court Thursday night.

Terry Rozier over 24.5 points. The Hornets are dealing with a lot of injuries right now, including LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. To make this game competitive, Charlotte must be aggressive against the Lakers, who are double-digit favorites. Rozier should continue to have an abundance of field goal attempts. In the past 11 games, he has averaged 24.5 points and 20.0 field goal attempts.

Myles Turner over 8.5 assists and rebounds. In some very difficult matchups, he has gone under this line in six consecutive games. Turner will benefit from the absence of Nikola Vucevic, who is dealing with a groin injury. As the Pacers rank second in pace in the league, Turner should have plenty of opportunities to accumulate rebounds and assists. So far this season, he has averaged 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics; injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 2-28 (10-19-1)

Celtics: 23-6 (15-12-2)

Line: Celtics (-16.5) Total: 232.5

Money Line: Pistons (+900), Celtics (-1600)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 18.9, straight up 96%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Killian Hayes, (GTD - Illness); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe)

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Back); Jayson Tatum, (NA - Ankle); Lamar Stevens, (GTD - Illness); Oshae Brissett, (NA - Illness); Svi Mykhailiuk, (GTD - Heel)

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 15-14 (15-14-0)

Bulls: 14-18 (16-15-1)

Line: Pacers (-1.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Pacers (-120), Bulls (+100)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 242.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, (OUT - Thigh); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 18-13 (16-15-0)

Timberwolves: 22-7 (15-11-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-12.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Mavericks (+425), Timberwolves (-550)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.6, straight up 72%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee)

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 13-18 (17-14-0)

Pelicans: 17-14 (17-13-1)

Line: Pelicans (-8.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Jazz (+270), Pelicans (-340)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 8.1, straight up 76%, 238.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Simone Fontecchio, (GTD - Illness)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ribs)

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 10-19 (13-16-0)

Nuggets: 22-10 (14-17-1)

Line: Nuggets (-7.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+250), Nuggets (-300)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 9.3, straight up 80%, 226.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Ja Morant, (GTD - Illness); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (OUT - Face); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 18-12 (14-16-0)

Warriors: 15-15 (14-15-1)

Line: Warriors (-3.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Heat (+135), Warriors (-155)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.8, straight up 57%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Calf); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Undisclosed)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf)

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 4-25 (10-18-1)

Blazers: 8-21 (14-15-0)

Line: Blazers (-4.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Spurs (+150), Blazers (-175)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 5.9, straight up 69%, 233.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee); Devonte' Graham, (OUT - Illness)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Thigh)

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 7-21 (12-16-0)

Lakers: 16-15 (13-18-0)

Line: Lakers (-12.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Hornets (+550), Lakers (-800)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 9.5, straight up 79%, 232.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Miller, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); LeBron James, (GTD - Knee)