NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday's NBA slate features six games to choose from. However, I am most interested in the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons find themselves on the wrong side of history. The two teams will meet for the second time this season, with the Raptors winning 142-113 the last time the two faced each other. The Pistons desperately need a win and should put in maximum effort tonight, which leads to my first recommendation.

Moody's favorite bets for Saturday

Cade Cunningham over 12.5 assists + rebounds: The Pistons fought hard and took the Celtics to overtime on Thursday night before ultimately losing again. Detroit has now lost 28 consecutive games, the longest losing streak in a single season in league history (the 76ers lost 28 straight across two seasons in 2015). Cunningham has surpassed this line in three of his last four games and is the best hope the Pistons have of winning. This game will be closer than the spread suggests. Also, the Raptors allow the seventh-most assists per game to point guards.

Lauri Markkanen over 32.5 points + rebounds: The narrow spread (Heat -2.5) suggests that this will be a close game. Markkanen has exceeded this line in four of his last five games while also playing more than 30 minutes. Over the same period, he has had a usage rate of 25.5%. The Heat also allows opponents an effective field-goal percentage of 56.2%, the seventh-highest in the league.

Luka Doncic over 46.5 points + rebounds: Doncic is averaging 37.4 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 12 games. Though the line is very high, Doncic has an astounding 36.3% usage rate over that 12-game span. The Mavericks will continue to rely heavily on Doncic while Kyrie Irving is out with a heel injury. The Warriors have given up the sixth-most points per game to point guards. This game also has the second-highest point total on Saturday's slate.

Tyrese Haliburton under 12.5 assists: Haliburton has eclipsed this line in three of his last four games, but the Knicks are a solid defensive team, ranking 16th in points allowed per 100 possessions. New York also ranks near the bottom of the league in pace. Jalen Brunson is a solid defender; he won't be able to completely shut down Haliburton, but he will slow him down.

Anthony Davis over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists: Davis is averaging 29.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36.6 minutes per game over his last six with a usage rate of 28.6%. The last three times he has faced the Timberwolves, Davis has averaged 35.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. You can expect a similar performance from him on Saturday.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Miami Heat at Utah Jazz

5 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 19-12 (15-16-0)

Jazz: 13-19 (18-14-0)

Line: Heat (-2.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Heat (-135), Jazz (+115)

BPI Projection: Heat by 2.2, straight up 58%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Ankle); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Illness); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Calf); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Undisclosed)

Jazz: None reported

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons

6 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 12-19 (15-16-0)

Pistons: 2-29 (11-19-1)

Line: Raptors (-5.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Raptors (-200), Pistons (+170)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 5.5, straight up 69%, 224.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Garrett Temple, (GTD - Ankle)

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 17-14 (16-14-1)

Pacers: 16-14 (16-14-0)

Line: Pacers (-3.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Knicks (+135), Pacers (-155)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 3.2, straight up 61%, 246.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Jericho Sims, (OUT - Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Finger)

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 22-9 (22-9-0)

Bulls: 14-19 (16-16-1)

Line: Bulls (-2.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: 76ers (+115), Bulls (-135)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.7, straight up 67%, 230.6 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Ankle); KJ Martin, (GTD - Illness); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Hamstring)

Bulls: Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Nikola Vucevic, (OUT - Groin); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Jevon Carter, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle)

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 17-15 (14-18-0)

Timberwolves: 23-7 (15-12-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-4.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Lakers (+170), Timberwolves (-200)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 5.9, straight up 70%, 229.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); LeBron James, (GTD - Knee)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee)

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 18-14 (17-15-0)

Warriors: 15-16 (14-16-1)

Line: Warriors (-3.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Mavericks (+145), Warriors (-170)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.4, straight up 65%, 239.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe); Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Heel); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Quadriceps)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Kevon Looney, (GTD - Illness)