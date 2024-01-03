NBA betting: Six picks for Wednesday's slate

The NBA has a jam-packed slate of 12 games on Wednesday night. There is so much action that I'm not even making a specific pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite this being his fifth and final matchup against the Pacers this regular season. But, I'll still drop Giannis' stat line in four games against the Pacers, just in case it's of interest: 46.3 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 4.8 APG featuring two 50-10 games and a 30-point triple-double.
And from there, let's look at some of the other interesting matchups and angles for Wednesday night's games.
Dre's favorite plays for Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers (-9.5) over Washington Wizards (-105).
The Cavaliers have been a largely neutral team with a record three games over .500 and an average scoring margin of -0.1 PPG. Despite several injuries to key starters, the Cavaliers have continued to play at a high level over the past month (+ 0.3 PPG scoring margin in past 15 games) and at home (+0.3 PPG scoring margin in home games during that span).
The Wizards, on the other hand, have struggled (20 games under .500, -9.5 PPG scoring margin), but have been even worse in the past month (-11.3 PPG scoring margin in past 15 games), particularly on the road (-15.3 PPG scoring margin in road games during that span). In addition, the Wizards have difficulty defending lead guards (second-most fantasy points allowed to point guards, sixth-most to shooting guards) and the Cavaliers are led by one of the most productive lead guards in the NBA in Donovan Mitchell. I'll give the points and take the Cavs.
Julius Randle over 26.5 points (-120).
Randle has been on a scoring tear since November, with 18 straight games of 20 or more points, averaging 28.2 PPG over that span. He has upped that over the past week, averaging 35.0 PPG with at least 28 points scored in each of his past three games. The Knicks also just traded two of their best point-generators in Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett and got back a good long-range finisher in OG Anunoby. The move allows more shots for Randle and Jalen Brunson, but also helps space the floor and opens up room for them to create good looks for themselves.
Khris Middleton over 25.5 total points and assists (-105).
Middleton has played at least 32 minutes in five straight games, averaging 21.0 PPG and 7.6 APG in those games. Middleton is listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday on the front end of a back-to-back. He has sat out at least one game of back-to-back sets all season, but the Bucks face a rival playoff contender in the Pacers on Wednesday, so there's a reasonable chance he plays. If Middleton does, he'd be facing a Pacers squad he just scored 21 points and tallied six assists against on Monday. Wednesday night should be another high-scoring affair for Middleton.
New Orleans Pelicans (+6.5) over Minnesota Timberwolves (-110).
The Pelicans and Timberwolves are both playing at a high level, each winners of seven of their past 10 games. The two teams will face off for the fourth time this season, but only the first with both teams near full strength. The Timberwolves won both games in which the Pelicans were without Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, while the Pelicans won their last meeting with Anthony Edwards out. ESPN Analytics projects a close game on Wednesday, with the Timberwolves favored but by a smaller margin (3.6 points) than the relatively large 6.5-point line. I'll take the Pels and the points.
LA Clippers -3.5 over Phoenix Suns (-110).
Kawhi Leonard (hip) returned to the Clippers lineup on Monday and dropped 24 points in 34 minutes in a 17-point victory over the Miami Heat. The Clippers have won their past 10 straight games in with Leonard on the court by an average of 12.9 PPG. The Suns have won four straight games themselves but will be without Kevin Durant (hamstring) for this key division matchup.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. over 16.5 points (-110).
Jaquez will likely start again on Wednesday, in place of Jimmy Butler. He has averaged 18.6 PPG over his past seven starts, with 17 or more points in five of them. Jaquez has been aggressive as a scorer in these situations and will face a Lakers squad that ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in points allowed to opposing small forwards (22.0 PPG allowed to the position, 21st in NBA).
Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports
Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
Records (Against the Spread)
Wizards: 6-26 (16-16-0)
Cavaliers: 18-15 (15-17-1)
Line: Cavaliers (-9.5) Total: 239.5
Money Line: Wizards (+340), Cavaliers (-425)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.9, straight up 74%, 228.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (GTD - Back)
Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal)
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers
7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Bucks: 24-9 (15-18-0)
Pacers: 18-14 (18-14-0)
Line: Bucks (-3.5) Total: 257.5
Money Line: Bucks (-155), Pacers (+135)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 0.9, straight up 53%, 253.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Khris Middleton, (GTD - Knee); Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)
Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Records (Against the Spread)
Thunder: 23-9 (23-8-1)
Hawks: 13-19 (7-25-0)
Line: Thunder (-1.5) Total: 248.5
Money Line: Thunder (-110), Hawks (-110)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 0.3, straight up 51%, 248.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: None reported
Hawks: Seth Lundy, (GTD - Ankle); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
Records (Against the Spread)
Nets: 15-19 (18-15-1)
Rockets: 16-15 (18-11-2)
Line: Rockets (-5.5) Total: 222.5
Money Line: Nets (+190), Rockets (-220)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 3, straight up 61%, 228.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
Records (Against the Spread)
Raptors: 13-20 (16-17-0)
Grizzlies: 11-22 (13-20-0)
Line: Grizzlies (-1.5) Total: 229.5
Money Line: Raptors (-105), Grizzlies (-115)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 4, straight up 64%, 225.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (GTD - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Pelicans: 20-14 (19-14-1)
Timberwolves: 24-8 (15-14-3)
Line: Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 222.5
Money Line: Pelicans (+225), Timberwolves (-275)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 3.5, straight up 62%, 229.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)
Timberwolves: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Illness); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks
8:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York
Records (Against the Spread)
Bulls: 15-20 (17-17-1)
Knicks: 18-15 (17-15-1)
Line: Knicks (-9.5) Total: 220.5
Money Line: Bulls (+340), Knicks (-425)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 10.5, straight up 83%, 228.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot); Nikola Vucevic, (OUT - Groin); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
Records (Against the Spread)
Blazers: 9-23 (15-17-0)
Mavericks: 19-15 (18-16-0)
Line: Mavericks (-11.5) Total: 238.5
Money Line: Blazers (+475), Mavericks (-650)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 9.5, straight up 80%, 233.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Moses Brown, (GTD - Wrist); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe)
LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
Records (Against the Spread)
Clippers: 20-12 (16-16-0)
Suns: 18-15 (12-20-1)
Line: Clippers (-3.5) Total: 232.5
Money Line: Clippers (-165), Suns (+140)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.5, straight up 59%, 233.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: None reported
Suns: Kevin Durant, (OUT - Hamstring); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Records (Against the Spread)
Pistons: 3-30 (12-20-1)
Jazz: 15-19 (20-14-0)
Line: Jazz (-8.5) Total: 240.5
Money Line: Pistons (+300), Jazz (-380)
BPI Projection: Jazz by 10.1, straight up 81%, 235.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)
Jazz: None reported
Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
Records (Against the Spread)
Heat: 19-14 (15-18-0)
Lakers: 17-17 (15-19-0)
Line: Lakers (-5.5) Total: 228.5
Money Line: Heat (+180), Lakers (-210)
BPI Projection: Heat by 0.8, straight up 53%, 227.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Back); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Concussion); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Groin); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); LeBron James, (GTD - Illness); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Records (Against the Spread)
Magic: 19-14 (22-11-0)
Kings: 19-13 (17-15-0)
Line: Kings (-4.5) Total: 230.5
Money Line: Magic (+160), Kings (-190)
BPI Projection: Kings by 2.9, straight up 60%, 234.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)
Kings: None reported