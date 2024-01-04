Open Extended Reactions

You see it??!! 4-1, the record. New year, right? Those were the picks we gave last week. So ... 4-1. Actually, some games were before New Year's Day -- we know the bookkeeping. Just having some fun, as the picks last week in fact WERE 4-1. Stanford Steve gave you Pistons money line -- we are officially in heater territory.

This week is a mess, but I've always kind of liked these spots. Funny how often teams who allegedly have nothing to play for upset the ol' apple cart of the team with everything on the line.

Odds by ESPN BET

NFL picks

Houston Texans (-1, 47.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Van Pelt's pick: Colts +1

First pick doesn't fit that mold... but I don't see a groundswell of support for the Colts in the Saturday night game with Houston. We are on the home team here.

SVP: 4-3 all-time when picking the Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5, 37.5) at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Van Pelt's pick: Panthers +4.5

I only have one more chance to back the Panthers, who were last seen not scoring and the owner chucking drinks at people. Kinda have to take the Panthers, if you're me. Tampa Bay needs to win and is only giving 4.5 to the corpse that is Carolina? What's that all about? Keep pounding, baby. Panthers.

SVP: 7-1 all-time when picking the Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 39.5) at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Van Pelt's pick: Titans +5

And one last spot -- our buddy Mike Vrabel said it well: losing bleeping sucks. Indeed it does. This segment isn't called losers, though maybe it shoulda been this year. The hell with that. You're a winner Vrabes, and so am I. And if you take the Titans and the points in the Jags' must win game... you will be a winner, too.

SVP: 1-2-1 all-time when picking Titans

That's it. Three. It's a magic number. Real ones know.