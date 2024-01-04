        <
          Scott Van Pelt's 'Winners': NFL underdogs come through in Week 18

          SVP dishes out his winners for Week 18 in the NFL (2:36)

          • Scott Van Pelt, Host, SportsCenter with SVPJan 4, 2024, 12:50 PM ET
              Scott Van Pelt joined ESPN in Spring 2001 as the network's lead professional golf reporter. He has since become a SportsCenter anchor, primarily hosting the 11 p.m. ET edition while remaining the lead reporter and host of the network's coverage of golf's grand slam events. In April 2008 he was named co-host of ESPN Radio's Tirico & Van Pelt weekday show (2-4 p.m. ET on weekdays). A native of Brookville, Md., Van Pelt graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in radio/television and film.

          You see it??!! 4-1, the record. New year, right? Those were the picks we gave last week. So ... 4-1. Actually, some games were before New Year's Day -- we know the bookkeeping. Just having some fun, as the picks last week in fact WERE 4-1. Stanford Steve gave you Pistons money line -- we are officially in heater territory.

          This week is a mess, but I've always kind of liked these spots. Funny how often teams who allegedly have nothing to play for upset the ol' apple cart of the team with everything on the line.

          NFL picks

          Houston Texans (-1, 47.5) at Indianapolis Colts
          Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

          Van Pelt's pick: Colts +1

          First pick doesn't fit that mold... but I don't see a groundswell of support for the Colts in the Saturday night game with Houston. We are on the home team here.

          SVP: 4-3 all-time when picking the Colts

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5, 37.5) at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

          Van Pelt's pick: Panthers +4.5

          I only have one more chance to back the Panthers, who were last seen not scoring and the owner chucking drinks at people. Kinda have to take the Panthers, if you're me. Tampa Bay needs to win and is only giving 4.5 to the corpse that is Carolina? What's that all about? Keep pounding, baby. Panthers.

          SVP: 7-1 all-time when picking the Panthers

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 39.5) at Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

          Van Pelt's pick: Titans +5

          And one last spot -- our buddy Mike Vrabel said it well: losing bleeping sucks. Indeed it does. This segment isn't called losers, though maybe it shoulda been this year. The hell with that. You're a winner Vrabes, and so am I. And if you take the Titans and the points in the Jags' must win game... you will be a winner, too.

          SVP: 1-2-1 all-time when picking Titans

          That's it. Three. It's a magic number. Real ones know.