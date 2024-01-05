NBA betting: Five picks for Friday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

After a slim Thursday schedule, the NBA is back on Friday night with a slate of 14 games to choose from. My favorite game on the docket is between the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers, which, based on the point total, should be an offensive bonanza. This game will be heavily targeted by NBA DFS players and bettors alike.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Friday.

Moody's favorite plays for Friday

Jalen Johnson over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists. Johnson has surpassed this line in three consecutive games and has played 29 or more minutes in each of those games. The matchup between the Hawks and the Pacers has the highest point total (262.5) on Friday's slate. Both teams rank inside the top 5 in the league in pace and the bottom 5 in points allowed per 100 possessions. Since the Pacers have had trouble defending power forwards all season, Johnson should be busy in this matchup.

Tyrese Haliburton over 13.5 assists. Haliburton is averaging 14.0 assists per game over his last 10 contests. The Hawks rank 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Atlanta also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 57.6%, the fourth-highest in the league. Haliburton can shine in this matchup as a facilitator.

Jayson Tatum over 25.5 points. Tatum has gone over this number in two of his last three games. Tatum has a usage rate of 30.0% this season and will continue to drive the Celtics' offense. He faces a Jazz defense on Friday night that ranks 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Utah also gives up the third-most points per game to power forwards. This is a great spot for Tatum.

OG Anunoby over 13.5 points. Since joining the Knicks, Anunoby has scored 11 or more points and played 30 or more minutes in both games. Considering Anunoby can guard all five positions, he should continue to play a ton of minutes. Anunoby's catch-and-shoot ability should be on display against the 76ers on Friday.

Jarrett Allen over 13.5 rebounds. It has been five straight games that he has had at least 11 rebounds, including three where he has had at least 17. The Wizards give up the most rebounds per game to centers this season. Allen's prop for over 14.5 rebounds is at plus odds, but I'm also drawn to that one as well. On Wednesday, he had 19 rebounds against the Wizards. Friday night's game between these two teams has a point total of 237.5.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 16-19 (20-15-0)

Celtics: 26-7 (16-15-2)

Line: Celtics (-13.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Jazz (+750), Celtics (-1200)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 13.5, straight up 88%, 240.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 14-19 (8-25-0)

Pacers: 19-14 (19-14-0)

Line: Pacers (-3.5) Total: 262.5

Money Line: Hawks (+125), Pacers (-145)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.5, straight up 59%, 253.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 23-10 (23-9-1)

Nets: 15-20 (18-16-1)

Line: Thunder (-5.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Thunder (-210), Nets (+180)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.9, straight up 64%, 235.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Hamstring); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 6-27 (16-17-0)

Cavaliers: 19-15 (16-17-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Wizards (+380), Cavaliers (-500)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 9, straight up 80%, 228.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Landry Shamet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 19-15 (18-15-1)

76ers: 23-10 (23-10-0)

Line: 76ers (-6.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Knicks (+190), 76ers (-220)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 7.3, straight up 76%, 225.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz, (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 8-24 (14-18-0)

Bulls: 15-21 (17-18-1)

Line: Bulls (-8.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Hornets (+280), Bulls (-350)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 6.8, straight up 73%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Groin); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 24-9 (15-15-3)

Rockets: 17-15 (19-11-2)

Line: Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-155), Rockets (+135)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1, straight up 54%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Luka Garza, (GTD - Back); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 21-12 (17-16-0)

Pelicans: 21-14 (20-14-1)

Line: Clippers (-1.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Clippers (-115), Pelicans (-105)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.1, straight up 50%, 234.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Pelicans: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 9-24 (15-18-0)

Mavericks: 20-15 (19-16-0)

Line: Mavericks (-10.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Blazers (+400), Mavericks (-525)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 9.5, straight up 80%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Personal); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 19-15 (23-11-0)

Nuggets: 25-11 (16-19-1)

Line: Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Magic (+330), Nuggets (-415)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 9.1, straight up 79%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 20-14 (16-18-0)

Suns: 18-16 (12-21-1)

Line: Suns (-3.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Heat (+150), Suns (-175)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.8, straight up 56%, 229.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Concussion); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Hamstring); Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 3-31 (13-20-1)

Warriors: 16-18 (16-17-1)

Line: Warriors (-9.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Pistons (+365), Warriors (-475)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 11.3, straight up 84%, 239.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Hamstring); Stanley Umude, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring)

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 11-23 (13-21-0)

Lakers: 17-18 (15-20-0)

Line: Lakers (-4.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+150), Lakers (-175)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.8, straight up 60%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 14-20 (17-17-0)

Kings: 20-13 (17-16-0)

Line: Kings (-4.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Raptors (+160), Kings (-190)

BPI Projection: Kings by 1.4, straight up 55%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (GTD - Ankle); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Kings: None reported