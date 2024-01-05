Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Eric Karabell explains how Andre Drummond is one of the best rebounders in the NBA heading into Week 11. (0:48)

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Friday's games

Thursday's two-game slate might have been lacking for quantity, but we got two quality games and some big-time performances by some of the biggest names in the game.

The early game featured Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks against Victor Wembanyama's Spurs and it turned out to be must-see TV, thanks to both of them. Giannis racked up 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers in the four-point win, while Wemby came through with 27 points, nine rebounds, a steal, five blocks and two 3-pointers in a tough loss. Be sure to check out the highlights from those two if you haven't already. Tre Jones, who moved into the starting lineup and finished with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Spurs, missed a wide-open 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied the game. Lost in all the Giannis & Wemby hype was a 34-point performance from Devin Vassell, who hit 14-of-21 shots on the night. If Jones is going to continue to start, he's probably worth a pick up in many leagues.

The late game saw the Nuggets go on a late run to complete an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Warriors as Nikola Jokic banked in a well-defended 40-footer at the buzzer for the 130-127 win. Jokic scored 34 with 10 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 30 and Jamal Murray came up with a huge late steal and finished with 25 points in the win. Stephen Curry finished with 30 points but threw a bad pass that was stolen by Murray and allowed Jokic to work his buzzer-beating magic.

Friday's going to be busy with all but two teams in action (Spurs & Bucks) which means we have a massive 14-game slate on the table. ESPN will feature the Knicks at Philadelphia in the early game and Ja Morant's Grizzlies at the Lakers in the late affair. The Hawks will visit the Pacers in what should be a ridiculously high-scoring game between two teams that don't play much defense, while the Clippers visit the Pelicans, the Magic play in Denver, and the Heat visit the Suns in Phoenix in the other games of the night. It's going to be a fun evening of hoops.

Friday's Stream Team

Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Hawks (56.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Johnson has been on a four-game tear since returning from a wrist injury and has been especially good in his last two games, both of which were wins for the struggling Hawks. Johnson has averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers over his last two games and this may be the last time he'll still be showing as available on waiver wires.

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (40.6%): Monk has somehow joined forces with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to be the third leg of the Kings' 'Big 3' and went off for 37 points, three rebounds, nine assists, two steals, a block and seven triples in Wednesday's double-OT win over the Magic. He's had at least five assists in 12 of his last 14 games and is off to a hot start in January with averages of 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.5 3-pointers. He also had a nice December (15.5 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 3-pointers, 49% shooting) and should be rostered in more leagues than he is.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Knicks (16.8%): Hartenstein lit up the Bulls for 10 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks on Wednesday and while he'll have a much tougher matchup against Joel Embiid tonight, is still the only healthy center the Knicks have on their roster right now. He's played at least 30 minutes in 10 of his past 11 games and has averaged 8.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.0 blocks in his two January games. He's been a very effective fantasy center over the last couple of weeks, returning top-50 value.

Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Magic (19.6%): Suggs broke out of a two-game funk on Wednesday and hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a double-overtime loss to the Kings. Gary Harris and Franz Wagner were both injured in that game, while Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz are also hurt for the Magic. Suggs should be in line for at least 30 minutes and is coming in hot, likely making him a popular target in all formats on Friday.

Simone Fontecchio, SF, Jazz (2.4%): Fontecchio has quietly scored in double figures in three straight games and has averaged nearly 32 minutes over that stretch. He's posted 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 triples in those games and appears to now be a fixture in the Jazz lineup and rotation. And as they continue to tank and start to shut guys down, Fontecchio should continue to get minutes and could be even better in the second half of the season. The time to move on him is now.

Projections and Injury Reports

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

7:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics by 13.5 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)

Jazz projections:

Celtics projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

7:00 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.5 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Pacers projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.9 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Hamstring); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Thunder projections:

Nets projections:

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 9 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Landry Shamet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Cavaliers projections:

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers by 7.3 in the 14th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz, (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)

Knicks projections:

76ers projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

8:00 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls by 6.8 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Groin); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Bulls projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

8:00 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1 in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Luka Garza, (GTD - Back); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Rockets projections:

LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans

8:00 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.1 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Pelicans: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Clippers projections:

Pelicans projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 9.5 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Personal); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Blazers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets

9:00 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 9.1 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Magic projections:

Nuggets projections:

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns

9:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.8 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Concussion); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Hamstring); Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Suns projections:

Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors

10:00 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Warriors by 11.3 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Hamstring); Stanley Umude, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pistons projections:

Warriors projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

10:00 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.8 in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Lakers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings

10:00 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Kings by 1.4 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (GTD - Ankle); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Kings: None reported

Raptors projections:

Kings projections: