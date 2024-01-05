Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Friday's games
Thursday's two-game slate might have been lacking for quantity, but we got two quality games and some big-time performances by some of the biggest names in the game.
The early game featured Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks against Victor Wembanyama's Spurs and it turned out to be must-see TV, thanks to both of them. Giannis racked up 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers in the four-point win, while Wemby came through with 27 points, nine rebounds, a steal, five blocks and two 3-pointers in a tough loss. Be sure to check out the highlights from those two if you haven't already. Tre Jones, who moved into the starting lineup and finished with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Spurs, missed a wide-open 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied the game. Lost in all the Giannis & Wemby hype was a 34-point performance from Devin Vassell, who hit 14-of-21 shots on the night. If Jones is going to continue to start, he's probably worth a pick up in many leagues.
The late game saw the Nuggets go on a late run to complete an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Warriors as Nikola Jokic banked in a well-defended 40-footer at the buzzer for the 130-127 win. Jokic scored 34 with 10 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 30 and Jamal Murray came up with a huge late steal and finished with 25 points in the win. Stephen Curry finished with 30 points but threw a bad pass that was stolen by Murray and allowed Jokic to work his buzzer-beating magic.
Friday's going to be busy with all but two teams in action (Spurs & Bucks) which means we have a massive 14-game slate on the table. ESPN will feature the Knicks at Philadelphia in the early game and Ja Morant's Grizzlies at the Lakers in the late affair. The Hawks will visit the Pacers in what should be a ridiculously high-scoring game between two teams that don't play much defense, while the Clippers visit the Pelicans, the Magic play in Denver, and the Heat visit the Suns in Phoenix in the other games of the night. It's going to be a fun evening of hoops.
Friday's Stream Team
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, Hawks (56.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): Johnson has been on a four-game tear since returning from a wrist injury and has been especially good in his last two games, both of which were wins for the struggling Hawks. Johnson has averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 3-pointers over his last two games and this may be the last time he'll still be showing as available on waiver wires.
Malik Monk, SG/SF, Kings (40.6%): Monk has somehow joined forces with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to be the third leg of the Kings' 'Big 3' and went off for 37 points, three rebounds, nine assists, two steals, a block and seven triples in Wednesday's double-OT win over the Magic. He's had at least five assists in 12 of his last 14 games and is off to a hot start in January with averages of 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.5 3-pointers. He also had a nice December (15.5 points, 6.1 assists, 2.8 3-pointers, 49% shooting) and should be rostered in more leagues than he is.
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Knicks (16.8%): Hartenstein lit up the Bulls for 10 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks on Wednesday and while he'll have a much tougher matchup against Joel Embiid tonight, is still the only healthy center the Knicks have on their roster right now. He's played at least 30 minutes in 10 of his past 11 games and has averaged 8.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.0 blocks in his two January games. He's been a very effective fantasy center over the last couple of weeks, returning top-50 value.
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Magic (19.6%): Suggs broke out of a two-game funk on Wednesday and hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a double-overtime loss to the Kings. Gary Harris and Franz Wagner were both injured in that game, while Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz are also hurt for the Magic. Suggs should be in line for at least 30 minutes and is coming in hot, likely making him a popular target in all formats on Friday.
Simone Fontecchio, SF, Jazz (2.4%): Fontecchio has quietly scored in double figures in three straight games and has averaged nearly 32 minutes over that stretch. He's posted 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 triples in those games and appears to now be a fixture in the Jazz lineup and rotation. And as they continue to tank and start to shut guys down, Fontecchio should continue to get minutes and could be even better in the second half of the season. The time to move on him is now.
Projections and Injury Reports
Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.
Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics
7:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston
BPI Projection: Celtics by 13.5 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Jazz: None reported
Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 40.2 FPTS (21.8 pts, 8.5 reb, 1.9 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 26.7 FPTS (14.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 23.4 FPTS (12.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.5 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 22.8 FPTS (12.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.3 ast)
John Collins, PF: 20.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 0.8 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 18.6 FPTS (8.2 pts, 7.1 reb, 0.9 ast, 2.7 blk)
Keyonte George, SG: 18.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 47.7 FPTS (27.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 37.0 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 32.1 FPTS (13.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.9 ast)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 31.9 FPTS (14.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 30.8 FPTS (18.1 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 blk)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.0 FPTS (5.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 12.4 FPTS (4.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 0.8 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers
7:00 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.5 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bruce Brown, (GTD - Knee)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 53.8 FPTS (30.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 9.1 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 38.8 FPTS (19.8 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 29.8 FPTS (12.7 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF: 29.4 FPTS (13.3 pts, 7.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 28.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 10.7 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.2 blk)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 19.0 FPTS (7.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.0 ast)
Pacers projections:
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 50.7 FPTS (23.3 pts, 4.2 reb, 8.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Myles Turner, C: 25.1 FPTS (13.8 pts, 6.8 reb, 0.7 ast, 2.1 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 22.8 FPTS (14.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 21.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 0.8 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 21.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 20.4 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York
BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.9 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Thunder: None reported
Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (GTD - Hamstring); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG: 54.9 FPTS (29.5 pts, 5.6 reb, 6.0 ast)
Jalen Williams, SG/SF/PF: 33.3 FPTS (17.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.7 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 26.4 FPTS (11.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 4.3 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Chet Holmgren, PF/C: 23.5 FPTS (12.8 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Cason Wallace, PG/SG: 17.4 FPTS (8.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kenrich Williams, SF: 14.3 FPTS (6.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nets projections:
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 35.2 FPTS (21.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 31.1 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Nic Claxton, PF/C: 25.1 FPTS (11.0 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.2 blk)
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cam Thomas, SG: 20.7 FPTS (14.9 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 19.1 FPTS (8.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: 17.4 FPTS (8.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 9 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Landry Shamet, (GTD - Hamstring)
Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards projections:
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 37.8 FPTS (23.4 pts, 6.2 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 25.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.0 ast)
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 25.7 FPTS (15.3 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 24.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Daniel Gafford, PF/C: 23.7 FPTS (10.8 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.0 blk)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG: 16.4 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.0 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 13.9 FPTS (8.1 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 56.1 FPTS (31.4 pts, 5.5 reb, 6.2 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 37.0 FPTS (15.8 pts, 11.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 32.1 FPTS (13.6 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 25.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Isaac Okoro, SG/SF: 19.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dean Wade, PF: 16.5 FPTS (5.9 pts, 5.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 13.9 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers by 7.3 in the 14th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers: Furkan Korkmaz, (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)
Knicks projections:
Julius Randle, PF: 46.2 FPTS (28.5 pts, 9.2 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG/SG: 45.9 FPTS (26.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C: 29.7 FPTS (13.5 pts, 9.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 26.1 FPTS (16.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.6 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 21.8 FPTS (12.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 19.2 FPTS (7.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.1 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 18.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
76ers projections:
Joel Embiid, C: 53.9 FPTS (31.4 pts, 10.9 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.7 blk)
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 45.9 FPTS (26.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 36.0 FPTS (17.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 22.9 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 18.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.4 ast)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 16.1 FPTS (7.6 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 15.3 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls
8:00 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls by 6.8 in the 11th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)
Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, (GTD - Groin); Onuralp Bitim, (GTD - Nose); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 45.1 FPTS (23.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 36.1 FPTS (19.4 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 22.3 FPTS (10.0 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
P.J. Washington, PF: 19.0 FPTS (8.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 18.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cody Martin, SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 12.0 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 0.8 ast)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 41.8 FPTS (25.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.5 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 35.7 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Andre Drummond, C: 24.5 FPTS (10.9 pts, 10.8 reb, 0.7 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 21.8 FPTS (12.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 20.1 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 18.6 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jevon Carter, PG: 11.7 FPTS (5.8 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets
8:00 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1 in the 13th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Luka Garza, (GTD - Back); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 42.2 FPTS (26.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 36.3 FPTS (21.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 30.8 FPTS (15.2 pts, 12.2 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 23.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 19.2 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.0 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 18.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 17.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.7 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 43.7 FPTS (22.4 pts, 9.5 reb, 5.0 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 39.2 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 26.4 FPTS (12.6 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 25.6 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF: 24.2 FPTS (10.7 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 15.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 14.5 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans
8:00 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.1 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)
Pelicans: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, (GTD - Illness); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 44.5 FPTS (25.6 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 39.7 FPTS (21.5 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.9 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 36.8 FPTS (16.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 7.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 27.3 FPTS (12.7 pts, 9.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 23.5 FPTS (10.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.2 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 18.3 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Joshua Primo, SG: 14.9 FPTS (5.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 40.9 FPTS (24.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 36.7 FPTS (19.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 34.8 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.8 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 27.5 FPTS (12.9 pts, 8.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 20.1 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.3 ast)
Jordan Hawkins, SG: 15.5 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF: 15.1 FPTS (5.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.4 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 9.5 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Personal); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 42.5 FPTS (25.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 32.2 FPTS (20.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 24.4 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 20.6 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Toumani Camara, PF: 18.7 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 16.3 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.8 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 59.5 FPTS (33.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 8.2 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 37.0 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 22.2 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 20.9 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 0.9 ast)
Dante Exum, PG: 20.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 17.7 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 15.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets
9:00 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 9.1 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 44.5 FPTS (26.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 5.5 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 33.5 FPTS (17.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.0 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 31.8 FPTS (17.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Goga Bitadze, C: 22.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.6 blk)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 22.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 19.9 FPTS (8.7 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 18.7 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.3 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 53.2 FPTS (24.4 pts, 11.9 reb, 7.5 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 36.6 FPTS (18.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 28.9 FPTS (15.2 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 26.7 FPTS (13.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.0 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 19.8 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 17.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 1.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF: 14.7 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns
9:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
BPI Projection: Suns by 1.8 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Haywood Highsmith, (OUT - Concussion); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Foot); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Hamstring); Nassir Little, (GTD - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 43.1 FPTS (23.1 pts, 11.4 reb, 4.3 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 41.5 FPTS (23.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.4 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF: 26.5 FPTS (15.7 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 20.2 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.4 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 20.1 FPTS (7.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 19.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.7 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, SG/SF: 45.5 FPTS (27.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kevin Durant, SF/PF: 43.3 FPTS (28.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.8 ast)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 27.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 9.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Bradley Beal, PG/SG: 26.8 FPTS (16.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Grayson Allen, SG: 24.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Eric Gordon, SG/SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Chimezie Metu, C: 14.4 FPTS (7.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors
10:00 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco
BPI Projection: Warriors by 11.3 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Hamstring); Stanley Umude, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)
Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.8 FPTS (24.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 6.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 33.4 FPTS (19.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 28.5 FPTS (12.1 pts, 11.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 25.6 FPTS (13.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.9 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 17.3 FPTS (9.2 pts, 4.7 reb, 0.8 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.0 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 15.0 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 48.7 FPTS (27.7 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.9 ast, 4.7 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 28.8 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.7 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 27.5 FPTS (15.5 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 23.5 FPTS (14.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 22.1 FPTS (13.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.4 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 19.4 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 18.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
10:00 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.8 in the 12th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 44.5 FPTS (25.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 6.9 ast)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 42.2 FPTS (24.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 31.9 FPTS (21.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.6 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 25.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Santi Aldama, PF: 19.4 FPTS (9.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 15.2 FPTS (6.8 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 14.3 FPTS (5.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 47.7 FPTS (25.0 pts, 13.0 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.5 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 45.8 FPTS (24.1 pts, 6.8 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 32.4 FPTS (16.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.0 ast)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 28.1 FPTS (12.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Taurean Prince, SF: 19.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.7 ast)
Cam Reddish, SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 15.0 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings
10:00 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
BPI Projection: Kings by 1.4 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Malachi Flynn, (GTD - Ankle); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)
Kings: None reported
Raptors projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 44.1 FPTS (25.5 pts, 6.5 reb, 5.3 ast)
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 43.4 FPTS (21.3 pts, 9.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.9 blk)
O.G. Anunoby, SF: 27.8 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 26.1 FPTS (12.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 24.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 8.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 blk)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 16.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 11.5 FPTS (5.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 0.4 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 48.7 FPTS (28.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 43.2 FPTS (18.9 pts, 12.9 reb, 6.6 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 28.0 FPTS (13.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 16.6 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.0 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.4 FPTS (7.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.4 ast)
Chris Duarte, SG: 16.3 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.4 ast)