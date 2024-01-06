2023 NFL betting: Loza's and Dopp's Week 18 props that pop

Open Extended Reactions

So this is the new year, and I don't feel any different. Shout out to Death Cab for Cutie for always having a banger ready for when the ball drops. We've had a lot happen over the last week.

The Detroit Pistons set the record for the longest losing streak in an NBA season, in college football, Michigan and Washington will face off in the National Championship, and in the NFL, the Detroit Lions had a win stolen away from them by Brad Allen's crew in another example of poor officiating that's plagued the sport we love. But that's all in the past, and we're on to Cincinnati!

And with that, Liz and I are finding our favorite props in the most tumultuous week so far this season. Here are our Week 18 props that pop!

QB Props

Josh Allen OVER 0.5 interceptions (at Dolphins)

Daniel: Is it a day that ends with a y? If it is, then I'm taking the over on Allen interceptions. It's been the gift the keeps on giving this year. Allen has thrown an interception in 13 of his 16 games this season. In case you were wondering, that's an INT in 81% of his games this season. If you told me a QB was averaging a QB in 81% of his games, you'd absolutely take that bet. I'm not shying away from this one just cause it's Week 18.

Kyler Murray OVER 29.5 rushing yards (vs. Seahawks)

Liz: Nobody likes playing spoiler more than the Cardinals. While Arizona has nothing to play for in terms of the postseason, Kyler will likely want to leave the team brass with a positive showing, ensuring he remains the offensive cornerstone of the team through 2028. The 26-year-old signal caller has struggled as a passer since returning from an ACL tear, but his trademark wheels have regularly gashed opposing defenses, as he ranks seventh at the position in rushing yards per game (30.1). Given that the Seahawks have allowed the most rushing yards to opposing QBs, Murray should scamper for at least his weekly average and clear the above line.

RB Props

Ty Chandler UNDER 43.5 rushing yards (at Detroit)

Daniel: Chandler is the lead back of a Vikings running game that's been struggling. Sure, we all remember his big 132 yard, one touchdown performance against Cincinnati in Week 15, but that's really been the bulk of his production since becoming a full-time player. Over the last five weeks, Chandler has hit this mark one time. In the aforementioned Cincy game and his previous game against the Lions (in Minnesota), he only tallied 17 rushing yards. I do expect the Vikings to try and establish the run, but everyone knows this Lions defense is susceptible to the passing game. So in a win or go home game, against a Lions teams that is as good as it gets against the run and is playing at home coming out of that loss to Dallas? I'm expecting Dan Campbell and this team to bring it for a full 60 minutes.

WR Props

Drake London, OVER 42.5 receiving yards (at Saints)

Liz: Betting on an Arthur Smith led offense? What could possibly go wrong? London is coming off of a 10 target effort. He wasn't efficient - converting on just four of those looks - but the snowy conditions at Soldier Field certainly didn't help and he still managed to clear the above line. Plus, the Falcons and the Saints both need a win to keep each team's playoff hopes alive. That means these squads will be going all out. The absence of Marshon Lattimore figures to work out well for London, who recorded a 5-91-0 stat line with Lattimore out of the lineup the last time these two teams met in Week 12. New Orleans' secondary has struggled as of late, allowing the fifth-most yards to opposing receivers over the last four weeks (and the second-most over the last two weeks). I think London is good for at least 4 grabs and 50 yards on Sunday.

Nico Collins OVER 73.5 receiving yards (at Colts)

Daniel: Collins has been really good this when getting good volume this season. In games with at least 8 targets Collins has games of 191, 168, 146, 104, 80, 80 and 65 receiving yards. That's exactly the kind of production you're looking for when you're seeing that kind of volume. And with no Tank Dell for the rest of the season, you can expect to see some pretty great volume from Nico in this one. It's a win or go home game for the Texans and with C.J. Stroud back and under center, there's a very good chance we'll hear Collins' name called a good amount on Sunday. One last little nugget, when the Texans played the Colts earlier this year, Collins had himself a day, to the tune of 7 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb, OVER .5 TDs (at Commanders)

Liz: Touchdowns can, of course, be flukey, but Lamb is pretty darn close to a sure thing. The 24-year-old has been a red zone king, hauling in 12 TDs (WR2) over the course of 2023. Dallas can win the NFC East with a victory over their (theoretical) division rivals at Washington in Week 18, so I expect these 'Boys to come out swinging. Plus, Lamb managed a 4-53-1 stat line the last time these two teams faced off back in Week 12. My biggest fear is that the Cowboys take an early lead and begin pulling starters before the fourth quarter. That figures to happen, however, after Lamb records a spike, especially given the generosity of Washington's secondary. The Commanders have allowed the second-most TDs to opposing WRs (25).