NFL Week 18 last-minute bets - Best values on props, picks and more

If I'm placing bets on a weekend, I'm not looking at full game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway. It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge. If there's an advantage to be found now, it's in small markets.

So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into this weekend's props. Results from last week and the entire season are at the bottom of the story.

Let's start with defense, since that's where we've had success this year.

Odds by ESPN BET.

Sacks

Samson Ebukam (IND) under 0.5 sacks (+115)

I'm a little surprised to be fading Ebukam because for the past two seasons I've mostly thought he's underrated and a player I'd expect my model to like. But the number on the under is way too good here for a player like Ebukam who:

Is good, not great (17th in PRWR at edge).

Only has played 60% of defensive snaps this season.

Is facing a league-average sack rate QB in C.J. Stroud as a light underdog.

All of that adds up to a 60% chance to go under 0.5 sacks (after pushes excluded), according to my model.

Calais Campbell (ATL) under 0.5 sacks (-150 at ESPN BET)

This is one of the biggest disagreements I've seen all year, as I price this under at -307. When that happens, I know I'm missing something, and indeed I am: the model doesn't explicitly know that the Saints have two backup tackles. But I don't think that's a huge factor: the Saints offensive line has been bad all year, so it already expects them to struggle. It's almost all already baked in. After that, there's not much reason to see why Campbell's sack line is as strong as it is.

Campbell has 5.5 sacks on the season, splits time between edge and defensive tackle, has a below average win rate at edge and average at defensive tackle, is playing against a quarterback who doesn't take many sacks, and is on the team that is the underdog in the game. Nothing about that really scares me!

Tackles

Note that some bets are tackles + assists and others are just tackles or assists.

T.J. Edwards (CHI) over 2.5 assists (+110)

Edwards has gone over this line in nine of 16 contests this year and 19 and of 33 dating back to last season when he was with the Eagles. That's over 50% but it's close, so we'd need more than that to justify the over here. Fortunately, we have it: the Bears are 3-point underdogs and if Green Bay has a lead, we can expect more runs (when assists most often occur). My model projects 4.6 (!) assists for Edwards, so we're way, way over.

