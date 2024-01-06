NBA betting: Five picks for Saturday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Saturday night's NBA slate features four games to choose from. My eyes will be glued to my screen watching the game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. The Pacers host the Celtics for the first of two straight games against Eastern Conference leaders. Indiana will try to maintain the league's longest active winning streak. In this matchup, I have two recommendations, so let's get started.

Moody's favorite plays for Saturday

Jayson Tatum over 40.5 points, rebounds and assists.

This line seems low. Tatum has exceeded this line in in three of his past four games and face a Pacers team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions and allow the most PPG and ninth-most RPG to power forwards. This is a great matchup for Tatum since he has a usage rate of 30.3%.

Boston Celtics over 126.5 points.

Boston ranks second in points scored per 100 possessions with the fourth-highest effective field goal percentage in the NBA (57.7%). This game should be exciting even with both teams coming off a back-to-back. The Pacers lead the league in pace while the Celtics rank second in defensive rating, but on Saturday they will likely have to score a lot of points against Indiana. Boston's rotation shouldn't feel heavily fatigued as no Celtics played more than 27 minutes against the Jazz on Friday night.

Khris Middleton over 26.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Middleton has surpassed this line in six of his past 10 games and faces a Houston Rockets team that ranks third in points allowed per 100 possessions. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard commanding a ton of defensive attention, Middleton should thrive as the Bucks' third offensive option. His role is a delicate balance of when to be aggressive, when to be a playmaker and when to go with the flow. Middleton will have to act as a playmaker in this matchup. He finished with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists against the Rockets back on Dec. 17.

Fred VanVleet over 26.5 points and assists.

VanVleet is well positioned to bounce back after a disappointing performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The Bucks have given up the fourth-most points per game to point guards and has been vulnerable on the perimeter all season. VanVleet had 22 points and six assists in his last meeting against the Bucks.

Isaiah Hartenstein over 13.5 assists and rebounds.

Hartenstein has averaged 10.4 RPG and 3.0 APG over the last 10 games and faces a Wizards team that give up the most rebounds per game to centers. The Knicks are 8.5-point favorites in this matchup, but Hartenstein should have enough time to surpass this line in case the game gets out of hand.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 27-7 (17-15-2)

Pacers: 20-14 (20-14-0)

Line: Celtics (-5.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Celtics (-210), Pacers (+180)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 3.9, straight up 63%, 249.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 20-15 (19-15-1)

Wizards: 6-28 (16-18-0)

Line: Knicks (-8.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Knicks (-360), Wizards (+290)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 7.9, straight up 76%, 232.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Landry Shamet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 16-20 (20-16-0)

76ers: 23-11 (23-11-0)

Line: 76ers (-11.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Jazz (+400), 76ers (-525)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 10.1, straight up 82%, 235.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Furkan Korkmaz, (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Ankle)

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 25-10 (15-20-0)

Rockets: 17-16 (19-12-2)

Line: Bucks (-6.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Bucks (-250), Rockets (+205)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 5.7, straight up 69%, 241.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Oblique); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee)