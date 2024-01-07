NBA betting: Five picks for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has a solid nine-game schedule on tap for Sunday, featuring some interesting matchups as teams and players try to set their standard for the new year. Today is also the last day of the NFL season, which has value for people like me whose fantasy football championship extended to Week 18, but as always, I'm going to be all over the NBA slate looking for interesting matchups and angles. Here are a few for you to keep in mind.

Snellings' favorite bets for Sunday

Clippers -4.5 over Lakers (-105): The Clippers are flat out rolling. They've won the last 12 games in which Kawhi Leonard has played, including wins over three postseason-bound teams by a combined 42 points this week. The Lakers are struggling, losers of nine of their last 11 games (which two days ago led to LeBron James saying, "We just suck right now").These are just two teams that seem like they're heading in opposite directions at the moment.

Anthony Edwards over 30.5 points (-120): Edwards is "in the zone" right now, averaging 31.9 PPG in his last 11 games while scoring at least 31 points in seven of those 11 games. On Friday, he scored "only" 24 points in a 27-point win where he played his fewest minutes in a month. Over the prior four games, he had upped his average to 36.3 PPG on 49.4 FG%. There is a good chance that Sunday's game turns into a scoring shootout between Edwards and Luka Doncic.

Victor Wembanyama over 19.5 points (-105): Wembanyama is on a roughly 24-minute limit in games right now for precautionary reasons, but that doesn't seem to matter. He is in a scoring zone right now as he celebrates his recent 20th birthday. Over his last four games, Wembanyama has averaged 24.5 PPG in 25.0 MPG, scoring at least 20 points in all four outings.

Pelicans +3.5 points over Kings (-110): The Pelicans have just owned the Kings this season. This is their fourth matchup, and the Pelicans have won all three of the previous meetings by an average of 16.3 PPG. That total was inflated by a 36-point win in their first matchup, but still, the Pelicans' size and scoring ability in the frontcourt has been too much for the Kings who, outside of Domantas Sabonis, don't start a lot of size on the frontline.

Nets -8.5 over Trail Blazers (-115): The Nets are generally a net-neutral team, playing just under .500 ball with an average scoring margin not far from zero (-1.5 PPG). So, it's the Trail Blazers and their struggles of late that motivate this pick. The Trail Blazers have lost seven straight road games, the last four of which came by a total of 106 points -- an average loss margin of 26.5 PPG.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers

1 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 5-29 (13-20-1)

Cavaliers: 20-15 (17-17-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Spurs (+350), Cavaliers (-475)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 13.5, straight up 88%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Forearm); Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Quadriceps); Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Wrist); Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Brooklyn Nets

3 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 9-25 (15-19-0)

Nets: 16-20 (19-16-1)

Line: Nets (-8.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Blazers (+270), Nets (-340)

BPI Projection: Nets by 10.9, straight up 84%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Foot); Deandre Ayton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back)

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

6 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Hawks: 14-20 (8-26-0)

Magic: 20-15 (24-11-0)

Line: Hawks (-1.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Hawks (-125), Magic (+105)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1.7, straight up 56%, 240.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Magic: Anthony Black, (GTD - Illness); Goga Bitadze, (GTD - Illness); Markelle Fultz, (GTD - Knee); Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

6 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 21-15 (20-15-1)

Kings: 21-13 (18-16-0)

Line: Kings (-3.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+135), Kings (-155)

BPI Projection: Kings by 1.6, straight up 55%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, (GTD - Leg); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Illness); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 25-9 (16-15-3)

Mavericks: 21-15 (20-16-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-2.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-135), Mavericks (+115)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.9, straight up 57%, 229.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Markieff Morris, (GTD - Illness); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Personal); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets

8 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 3-32 (14-20-1)

Nuggets: 25-12 (16-20-1)

Line: Nuggets (-16.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Pistons (+1100), Nuggets (-2000)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 15.8, straight up 92%, 229.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Alec Burks, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

8 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 12-23 (14-21-0)

Suns: 19-16 (13-21-1)

Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+145), Suns (-175)

BPI Projection: Suns by 7.7, straight up 75%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, (GTD - Shoulder); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Foot); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Hamstring); Bol Bol, (OUT - Ankle); Nassir Little, (OUT - Knee); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 14-21 (17-18-0)

Warriors: 17-18 (16-18-1)

Line: Warriors (-2.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Raptors (+120), Warriors (-140)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.2, straight up 54%, 234.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Quadriceps); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga, (GTD - Toe); Draymond Green, (OUT - Suspension); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

9:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 22-12 (18-16-0)

Lakers: 17-19 (15-21-0)

Line: Clippers (-4.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Clippers (-175), Lakers (+150)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 4.7, straight up 66%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Body); Rui Hachimura, (OUT - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)