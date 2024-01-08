NFL playoffs wild card week games lines: Bills, Cowboys heavily favored

The NFL playoffs are set and six games will be played over three days in the Wild Card round. On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns are road favorites against the Houston Texans, and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be at the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and Matthew Stafford will lead the Los Angeles Rams into his former home to take on the Detroit Lions. Monday Night Football will have the reeling Philadelphia Eagles on the road versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. Here are the betting lines for each game, updated throughout the week.

Projections by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Odds by ESPN BET.

Cleveland Browns -2.5 @ Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Cleveland Browns (-145) ; Houston Texans (+125)

Total: 43.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 0.2 (50.5% to win outright)

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs -3.5

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Saturday 8 p.m. ET

Money Line: Miami Dolphins (+150) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-175)

Total: 43.5 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 0.9 (52.9% to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills -9.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (+380) ; Buffalo Bills (-500)

Total: 38.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 10.4 (78.6% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys -7.5

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (+280) ; Dallas Cowboys (-350)

Total: 49.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 9.1 (75.5% to win outright)

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions -3

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (+145) ; Detroit Lions (-170)

Total: 51.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 1.4 (54.3% to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-145) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+125)

Total: 44.5 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 2.6 (57.9% to win outright)