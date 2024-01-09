NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Bettors have five games to navigate on the NBA schedule if they choose to make plays Tuesday night. I'm most interested in the matchup between the shorthanded Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves, two teams I've been very impressed with so far this season. The game features two coach of the year candidates in Jamahl Mosley and Chris Finch and two No. 1 picks (Paolo Banchero in 2022 and Anthony Edwards in 2020).

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Tuesday.

Moody's favorite plays for Tuesday

Jalen Suggs over 22.5 points, rebounds and assists. Suggs has surpassed this line in three consecutive games with Franz Wagner out with an ankle injury. Gary Harris is also out with a calf injury. Although the Timberwolves lead the league in points allowed per 100 possessions, Suggs should play significant minutes in a game that could be closer than the spread suggests.

Paolo Banchero under 42.5 points, rebounds and assists. Banchero has been phenomenal of late, averaging 32.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over his last six games, but he could see some regression against the Timberwolves. Minnesota's defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game and the second-fewest assists per game to power forwards.

Jaden Ivey over 24.5 points, rebounds and assists. Ivey is averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last six games. With Cade Cunningham out for this game with a left knee sprain, Ivey is positioned to have a massive usage rate against a Kings team that ranks 22nd in points allowed per 100 possessions. Ivey has averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists without Cunningham available in games he has played 30 or more minutes.

Play Fantasy Basketball For Free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft.

Sign up today!

De'Aaron Fox over 33.5 points and assists. Fox hasn't looked like himself so far in January, averaging 18.0 points and 5.3 assists in his last four games. But he is well positioned to bounce back against a Pistons team ranked 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Detroit also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.4%, the seventh-highest in the league. Also, the Pistons give up the second-most points per game and the fifth-most assists per game to point guards.

Julius Randle over 37.5 points and rebounds. Randle has gone over this line in five of his last six games with a usage rate of 34% during that span. Against a Trail Blazers team that ranks 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions, he'll be busy on Tuesday night. New York is 14-1 against teams with losing records, so this Knicks team is not one that underestimates an inferior opponent.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 21-14 (18-17-0)

Pistons: 3-33 (14-21-1)

Line: Kings (-11.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Kings (-600), Pistons (+440)

BPI Projection: Kings by 6.5, straight up 72%, 237.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Trey Lyles, (GTD - Ankle)

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (GTD - Foot); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 25-10 (16-16-3)

Magic: 21-15 (25-11-0)

Line: Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-200), Magic (+170)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4, straight up 64%, 227.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Joe Ingles, (OUT - Ankle); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring); Wendell Carter Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 10-25 (16-19-0)

Knicks: 21-15 (20-15-1)

Line: Knicks (-12.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Blazers (+500), Knicks (-700)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 12, straight up 86%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Foot); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Grizzlies: 13-23 (15-21-0)

Mavericks: 22-15 (21-16-0)

Line: Mavericks (-8.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Grizzlies (+300), Mavericks (-380)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.1, straight up 77%, 225.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Mavericks: Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Toronto Raptors at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 15-21 (18-18-0)

Lakers: 18-19 (16-21-0)

Line: Lakers (-5.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Raptors (+160), Lakers (-195)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.5, straight up 55%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Calf); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)