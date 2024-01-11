        <
          Scott Van Pelt's 'Winners': Lions roar, Buccaneers cover

          SVP and Stanford Steve pick their winners for NFL wild-card weekend (2:42)

          Scott Van Pelt and "Stanford" Steve Coughlin discuss their NFL betting wins so far this season. (2:42)

          • Scott Van Pelt, Host, SportsCenter with SVPJan 11, 2024, 10:00 AM ET
          Colts drop a pass on fourth-and-1... Carolina fumbles a TD through the end zone and has another called back by penalty. It's been that kind of season for this segment. We trudge forward. How about four of the six for the weekend?

          NFL picks

          Cleveland Browns (-2.5, 44.5) at Houston Texans
          Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium, Houston

          Van Pelt's pick: Texans +2.5

          We are taking Houston on its home field, which is painful because [Joe] Flacco seems anointed by the football gods. But this Texans team is on a special trajectory, and we will assume that Amari Cooper won't have a billion reviving yards like he did in the regular-season win over the Texans -- cost me a fantasy title -- whatever.

          SVP: 0-4 all-time when picking the Texans

          Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5, 43.5)
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

          Van Pelt's pick: Dolphins +4.5

          This one is GPG (General Principle Game) and the Not-A-Single-Human Theory... it's everything. The Dolphins can't win if it's under 40 degrees. Well, Saturday it might by minus-5. That's as big a difference as between 40 and 85 degrees. They get crushed, right? Has a single human suggested Miami can get there? We will. Kinda have to, according to the proprietary algorithms that have us under .500... Fish.

          SVP: 4-1 all-time when picking the Dolphins

          Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (-3, 51.5)
          Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, Ford Field, Detroit

          Van Pelt's pick: Lions -3

          Also keep hearing the Rams are dangerous -- and I agree. [Matthew] Stafford gives them a big-time chance to make a run. But we are rocking Honolulu blue and laying them with Detroit in this one.

          SVP: 2-4 all-time when picking the Lions

          Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 43.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

          Van Pelt's pick: Buccaneers +3

          We close with the Monday nighter. Tampa Bay plus the points. I just watched the Cardinals and the Giants beat this Philly team who got more than a little bit loose into the final turn. So... we take the Buccaneers in the Super Wild Card finale.

          SVP: 2-3-2 all-time when picking the Buccaneers