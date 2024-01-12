NBA betting: Five picks for Friday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Friday night's NBA slate features 10 games to choose from. I am most interested in the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Philadelphia 76ers in the teams' first meeting of the season. Sacramento is 23-14 and has won four of five, while the 76ers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and sit at 23-13. Without Joel Embiid, can Philadelphia reverse this trend? Looking forward to finding out.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Friday.

Moody's favorite plays for Friday

Domantas Sabonis over 44.5 points, rebounds and assists. While Embiid is out, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba have tried to fill the void for the 76ers. This is a matchup Sabonis should be able to exploit. Over the last 11 games, he has averaged 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while playing 34.8 minutes per game and logging a usage rate of 25.5%. The Kings (11th) and 76ers (12th) both rank in the top half of the league in pace. There should be plenty of opportunities for Sabonis to accumulate stats.

Tobias Harris over 32.5 points, rebounds and assists. After missing last Saturday's game due to an ankle injury, Harris returned on Wednesday night and finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. As a result of Embiid's absence, Harris will have a greater role to play in the 76ers rotation. He has averaged 20.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over his last 10 games without Embiid. The Kings rank 25th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Victor Wembanyama over 31.5 points and rebounds. Wembanyama has exceeded this line in three consecutive games despite being on a minutes restriction. The Hornets have struggled defensively all season, ranking 28th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Charlotte also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 58%, the highest in the league. To top it off, the Hornets give up the second-most points per game and second most rebounds per game to centers.

Nikola Jokic over 46.5 points, rebounds and assists. Over the last six games, Jokic has averaged 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists. After losing to a resurgent Jazz team, Jokic and the Nuggets will be motivated to bounce back. The Pelicans rank fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions. When it comes to limiting opponents' backcourts, New Orleans excels. The Nuggets should lean heavily on Jokic in this matchup. He has averaged 30.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game in his last 10 games against Jonas Valanciunas.

Jalen Johnson over 29.5 points, rebounds and assists. Over the last seven games, Johnson has averaged 18.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Johnson should continue to be busy with De'Andre Hunter and Garrison Mathews out with injuries. The Pacers rank 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Indiana (1st) and Atlanta (5th) rank near the top of the league in pace. Even without Tyrese Haliburton, the 251.5 point total implies there will be a lot of scoring.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 23-14 (20-17-0)

76ers: 23-13 (23-13-0)

Line: 76ers (-1.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Kings (+100), 76ers (-120)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.8, straight up 60%, 231.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Ankle)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 22-15 (21-15-1)

Hawks: 15-21 (9-27-0)

Line: Hawks (-5.5) Total: 251.5

Money Line: Pacers (+170), Hawks (-200)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 1, straight up 53%, 248.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Jarace Walker, (OUT - Illness); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Achilles); Garrison Mathews, (GTD - Ankle); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 18-18 (20-14-2)

Pistons: 3-35 (14-23-1)

Line: Rockets (-7.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Rockets (-290), Pistons (+240)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 5.9, straight up 70%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 21-16 (25-12-0)

Heat: 21-16 (17-20-0)

Line: Heat (-1.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Magic (+105), Heat (-125)

BPI Projection: Heat by 5.8, straight up 70%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 17-20 (16-20-1)

Bulls: 18-21 (20-18-1)

Line: Bulls (-3.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Warriors (+130), Bulls (-150)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.6, straight up 56%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

LA Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 24-13 (19-18-0)

Grizzlies: 14-23 (16-21-0)

Line: Clippers (-8.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Clippers (-350), Grizzlies (+280)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 10.1, straight up 81%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (OUT - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 10-27 (16-21-0)

Timberwolves: 26-11 (18-16-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-16.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Blazers (+900), Timberwolves (-1600)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 16.1, straight up 92%, 224.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Rest); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Groin); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Hip); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 8-27 (14-21-0)

Spurs: 6-30 (15-20-1)

Line: Spurs (-1.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Hornets (+105), Spurs (-125)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.1, straight up 57%, 237.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 15-23 (20-18-0)

Jazz: 19-20 (23-16-0)

Line: Jazz (-2.5) Total: 241.5

Money Line: Raptors (+120), Jazz (-140)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.7, straight up 52%, 236.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Back); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz: None reported

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 23-15 (22-15-1)

Nuggets: 26-13 (17-21-1)

Line: Nuggets (-8.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Pelicans (+280), Nuggets (-350)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4.1, straight up 65%, 229.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Achilles); CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)