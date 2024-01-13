NFL wild card last-minute bets - best values on props, picks and more

Tyler Fulghum explains how the frigid weather is influencing his two best bets in Dolphins-Chiefs. (0:35)

If I'm placing bets on a weekend, I'm not looking at full game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway. It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge. If there's an advantage to be found now, it's in small markets.

So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into this weekend's props. Results from last week and the entire season are at the bottom of the story.

Let's start with defense, since that's where we've had success this year.

Sacks

Kobie Turner (LAR) under 0.5 sacks (-200 at ESPN BET)

Turner earned 9.0 sacks and has an outside shot at Defensive Rookie of the Year, but beyond that there's a lot working against him here:

He's playing against Jared Goff, whose 4.7% sack rate is third lowest in the league.

He plays defensive tackle and his pass rush win rate is above average but not exceptional at 12%.

The Rams are underdogs which cuts into the number of sack opportunities.

I'm probably underrating him a little bit at -353 because he's playing more now than he did earlier in the season, but I still feel directionally confident on the under.

Chris Jones (KC) under 0.5 sacks (-115)

Jones is on a hot streak, no doubt about it, with a sack in each of his last three games. But as we've written all year, sacks are not just about the player rushing the passer -- but also the passer themselves. No quarterback gets rid of the ball faster on average than Tua Tagovailoa -- in 2.36 seconds, per NFL Next Gen Stats - and his 4.8% sack rate is the fifth-lowest among QBs. My model makes the under here -153.

Tackles

Note that some bets are tackles + assists and others are just tackles or assists.

Devin White (TB) over 4.5 tackles + assists (-165)

The juice is steep but I think it's worth it because everything points to White hitting the over here. Firstly, 4.5 tackles + assists is a very low line for a starting linebacker, which is what he is! But even better: he's a starting linebacker on a team that's an underdog -- meaning the opponent is more likely to run more (which leads to more tackles). And if Jalen Hurts' finger is hurt and Philadelphia wants to limit his drop backs, that's just a bonus. Even without known Hurts' injury status, my model forecasts 6.8 tackles + assists for White.

Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU) over 2.5 solo tackles (-115)

Jalen Pitre (HOU) under 4.5 solo tackles (-140)

Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT) over 5.5 tackles + assists (-130)

Receptions

Aaron Jones under 3.5 receptions (-140)

We're back fading running backs against man-heavy teams against the Cowboys, as we've done for much of the season. The idea: over the last three seasons running backs have caught passes on 20% of drop backs vs. zone but just 12% vs. man, so the under should be more likely against a team like Dallas. One reason I don't think this is baked into the price: running back unders against the Cowboys this season are 20-3 (!) and would have netted a 63% return had they all bet flat bet against the closing price.

QB interceptions

Jared Goff over 0.5 interceptions (+125)

We're just playing the number here: I slightly favor Goff to not throw an interception but make the fair price on the over +106. Goff has thrown a pick in eight of 17 games this season and is middle of the pack with a 1.9% interception rate. Like most QBs, our expectation for him to throw one interception in a game hovers around 50%, and so we'll take the plus-money here.

Pass completions

Jordan Love under 22.5 completions (+100)

Dallas' defense is just pretty good, and that has an affect on completion props. And they're also better against the pass than the run. You can see that in how teams operate against them: the Cowboys the seventh-lowest pass rate over expectation against their defense, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. My projection forecasts 21.2 completions for Love on Sunday.

Pass attempts

Baker Mayfield under 32.5 attempts (-105)

Tampa Bay leans slightly run-heavy and the Eagles run defense (EPA/P rank: 29th) has been slightly worse than their pass defense (27th). If Jalen Hurts' finger is holding him back and they go with a more run-heavy approach that would only help shorten the game, and limit Mayfield's passing attempts, too. I project Mayfield for 31.6 attempts.