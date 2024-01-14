NBA betting: Four picks for Sunday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

There are five NBA games on tap this Sunday, including three games where both teams are at least eight games over .500 and firmly in the playoffs race. The best game of the day features the team with the best record in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, against the hottest team in the conference in the LA Clippers. Great action breeds great opportunities, so let's take a look at some of the angles and matchups that have caught my attention.

Dre's favorite picks for Sunday

LA Clippers -1.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves (-110). Both teams at full strength, this would project to a close, competitive game. Per ESPN Analytics, the Clippers would be favored by 2.2 points in that scenario. But the Timberwolves may be without star Anthony Edwards (GTD, knee), and even if he plays, he has struggled in his last few games. After a torrid 12-game run in which he averaged 32.3 PPG on 49.8 FG%, Edwards has managed only 14.7 PPG on 41.5 FG% in his last three outings. The Clippers are juggernauts right now, going 15 - 1 with a +12.1 average scoring margin in their last 16 games featuring Kawhi Leonard. Defeating the Clippers would be a tall ask even at full strength, but with Edwards less than 100 percent I'll give the points and take the Clips.

LaMelo Ball over 23.5 points (-125). Ball played his first game since late November on Friday, barely missing a beat to score 28 points in 27 minutes against the Spurs. The competition level has to be factored in, because the Spurs' defense is terrible, but this was a great sign that Ball is ramping up the road to recovery. With Brandon Miller (doubtful, back) likely joining Gordon Hayward (out, calf) on the sidelines, the Hornets have enough shots for Ball, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges to all get their shots in. Ball was averaging 25.9 PPG this season before the game he got injured, and the only other time he faced the Heat this season he dropped 28 points and 11 assists.

Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 points over Sacramento Kings (-105). The Bucks started 2024 on a low note, losing four of five games with their only win a four-point squeaker over the lottery-bound Spurs, but have bounced back with two huge wins this week including a 33-point demolition of the Celtics. The Kings have largely played .500 ball of late, going 2-2 in their last four and 6-5 in their last 11 games. But stylistically, the Bucks have an advantage here with their size in the frontcourt. The Kings have struggled against teams with big frontlines, most notably the Pelicans, against whom they are 0-4 with a -21.0-point scoring margin. The Bucks have more size and a stronger interior presence than the Pelicans, and should be able to similarly dominate the Kings from the inside-out.

Portland Trail Blazers +10.5 points over Phoenix Suns (-105). I know it's difficult to go with a team that just got beat by 62 points on Thursday but hear me out. The Trail Blazers, like many young teams, are an entirely different team at home than they are on the road. That blowout loss on Thursday was on the road. In their last 14 games, the Trail Blazers are 1-7 with a -26.5 point scoring margin on the road but 3-3 with a +1.7 point scoring margin at home. Included in those 14 games are a 21-point loss to the Suns, on the road, and a 5-point win over the Suns in Portland. This is a home game for the Trail Blazers, and the Suns are a pedestrian 2-3 with a -2.0 point scoring margin in their last five games.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets

3:30 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 23-15 (22-15-1)

Nuggets: 27-13 (18-21-1)

Line: Nuggets (-10.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Pacers (+460), Nuggets (-620)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 7.4, straight up 75%, 238.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Jarace Walker, (GTD - Illness); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Lower Leg); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets: Christian Braun, (GTD - Ankle); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Illness); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

6 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 8-28 (14-22-0)

Heat: 22-16 (18-20-0)

Line: Heat (-8.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Hornets (+275), Heat (-340)

BPI Projection: Heat by 11.7, straight up 86%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Back); Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kevin Love, (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks

7 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 23-15 (20-18-0)

Bucks: 27-12 (16-23-0)

Line: Bucks (-5.5) Total: 248.5

Money Line: Kings (+185), Bucks (-220)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 6.6, straight up 71%, 250.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Ankle)

Bucks: None reported

LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves

7 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 25-13 (20-18-0)

Timberwolves: 27-11 (19-16-3)

Line: Clippers (-1.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Clippers (-125), Timberwolves (+105)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.3, straight up 58%, 231.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

9 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 20-18 (14-23-1)

Blazers: 10-28 (16-22-0)

Line: Suns (-10.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Suns (-620), Blazers (+460)

BPI Projection: Suns by 9.6, straight up 81%, 227.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Ibou Badji, (GTD - Hip); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Thigh); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)