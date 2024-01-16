NFL playoffs Divisional Round lines: Bills open as home favorites over Chiefs

Josh Allen throws for three touchdowns and rushes for a 52-yard score as the Bills defeat the Steelers in the wild-card round. (1:13)

The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is set with two games each on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21. On Saturday, the AFC's top seeded Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans while the NFC's top seeded San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers, the first-ever seventh seed to advance to the Divisional Round.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. Winners of each game will advance to the conference championship games where they will face off for the right to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

Projections by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Odds by ESPN BET.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens -9

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Houston Texans (+320) ; Baltimore Ravens (-420)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 12.8 (81.7% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers -10

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET

Money Line: Green Bay Packers (+360) ; San Francisco 49ers (-450)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 11.2 (78.6% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions -6

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 3 p.m. ET

Money Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+220) ; Detroit Lions (-270)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 4.5 (62.5% to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills -2.5

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 6:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (+125) ; Buffalo Bills (-145)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 2.3 (56.6% to win outright)