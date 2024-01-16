NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

Tuesday night's NBA slate features three games to choose from. The game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers will get most of the attention. A five-game road trip filled with contenders awaits the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid is must-watch TV.

Let's dive into my betting recommendations for Tuesday.

Moody's favorite plays for Tuesday

Joel Embiid over 49.5 points, rebounds and assists. Embiid has surpassed this line in seven of his last eight games. Embiid will come to play for a nationally televised game at home against the reigning NBA champion Nuggets, led by Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Embiid should be eager to showcase his talents on the court in this high-profile matchup. Over his last four games against Jokic, Embiid has averaged 30.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Domantas Sabonis over 7.5 assists. Sabonis has cleared this line in only two of his last five games. This is a favorable spot for Sabonis in a game with the highest point total (243.5) on the slate. Sabonis has averaged 7.4 assists over his last five games against the Suns. The Kings rank 11th in pace and fifth in assist ratio. Assist ratio indicates Sacramento creates scoring opportunities very effectively while minimizing turnovers.

Bradley Beal over 20.5 points. Beal appears to be finding his rhythm, which bodes well for the Suns, particularly against a Kings team that currently ranks 14th in points scored per 100 possessions. Beal has averaged 16.0 field goal attempts and 22.4 points over the last eight games and leads the Suns with 36.1 minutes per game over that time. Shooting guards have scored the seventh-most points per game against The Kings this season.

Grayson Allen over 19.5 points. Allen has played 28 or more minutes in eight consecutive games and is averaging 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He has has been able to coexist with Beal, which positions him for success in this matchup. Despite their high-octane offense, the Kings struggle on defense. Sacramento ranks 21st in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Kings also allow opponents an effective field goal percentage of 56.6%, the fifth-highest in the league.

LA Clippers -6.5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are really clicking. The Clippers are 11-4 over their last 15 games and rank first in offensive rating over that span. The Clippers are playing at home and will be eager to avenge their 134-115 loss to the Thunder back on December 21st. The Clippers are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games and 8-3 against opponents from the Western Conference in their last 11 games. LA has enough defensive playmakers to deal with the Thunder's highly productive offense on the second night of a back-to-back.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 28-13 (18-22-1)

76ers: 25-13 (25-13-0)

Line: 76ers (-1.5) Total: 231.5

Money Line: Nuggets (+100), 76ers (-120)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 4.9, straight up 68%, 227.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Leg); Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD - Neck); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Hip); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (GTD - Shoulder); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Robert Covington, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back)

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 23-16 (21-18-0)

Suns: 21-18 (14-24-1)

Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Kings (+150), Suns (-175)

BPI Projection: Suns by 3.4, straight up 62%, 240.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Keegan Murray, (GTD - Hip)

Suns: Bol Bol, (OUT - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Oklahoma City Thunder at LA Clippers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 27-12 (26-12-1)

Clippers: 25-14 (20-19-0)

Line: Clippers (-6.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Thunder (+205), Clippers (-250)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3, straight up 60%, 246.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: None reported

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)