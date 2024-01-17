NBA betting: Five picks for Wednesday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

As usual, Wednesday is a busy night in the Association with 18 of 30 teams in action (Warriors at Jazz was postponed). The game of the night pits two of the top four teams by record in the Eastern Conference against one another, with the Milwaukee Bucks traveling to face the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle for the Central Division. We also have the unusual situation of the two teams with the best records in the NBA each facing one of the two teams with the worst records. As always, let's dig deeper into the various matchups and find some betting opportunities.

Snellings' favorite plays for Wednesday

Damian Lillard over 23.5 points (-135). Lillard is averaging 25.7 PPG over his last 15 games, with at least 24 points in nine of those games. He has scored 56 points in his last two games, including his first true "Dame Time" moment with a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat the Kings on Sunday. He should keep that momentum going on Wednesday against a Cavaliers squad he dropped 31 points against just a few weeks ago.

Paolo Banchero over 6.5 rebounds (-130). Banchero has been hitting the boards harder of late, averaging 8.1 RPG over his last 11 games, with at least eight boards in eight of those contests. The Hawks also struggle keeping opponents off the glass, allowing the third-most rebounds in the NBA to opposing power forwards. In his two previous games against the Hawks this season, Banchero has grabbed eight and 10 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama over 19.5 points (-135). Wembanyama is scoring at an incredibly efficient rate of late, and it may be flying under the radar because the Spurs have been playing him fewer minutes to keep him fresh. Over his last eight games, Wembanyama has averaged essentially 1 point per minute at 23.8 PPG in 24.1 MPG. He has scored 20 or more in seven of those eight games, agnostic of whether the Spurs get blown out or not. The last time the Spurs faced the Celtics, on New Year's Eve, they lost by 33 points, but Wembanyama still scored 21 points in 24 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans -12.5 over Charlotte Hornets (-110). The Pelicans have won seven of their last 10 games, with an average scoring margin of plus-9.4 points during that stretch. All of their most recent five wins have been by double figures, by an average of 23.4 PPG. The Hornets have lost 16 of their last 17 games, with an average scoring margin of minus-16.3 points during that span.

New York Knicks -6.5 over Houston Rockets (-110). This is based on the expectation that Jalen Brunson (GTD, calf) will return to the lineup on Wednesday as expected. The Knicks have been rolling with Brunson playing in the new year, going 5-1 with a 16.3 PPG scoring margin. The trade that brought OG Anunoby into the fold really balanced the team, allowing Brunson and Julius Randle to concentrate on the offense with Anunoby leading the rest of the squad into a stronger defense. The Rockets have outperformed expectations this season, but they have slowed of late. They have lost eight of their last 12 games, with an average scoring margin of minus-5.5 PPG during that stretch.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 28-11 (20-16-3)

Pistons: 4-36 (16-23-1)

Line: Timberwolves (-11.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-800), Pistons (+550)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 9.3, straight up 80%, 225.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, (GTD - Knee); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Malcolm Cazalon, (GTD - Ankle); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Coach's Decision); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Coach's Decision)

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 22-18 (26-14-0)

Hawks: 16-23 (10-29-0)

Line: Hawks (-4.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Magic (+140), Hawks (-165)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 2, straight up 57%, 233.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 7-32 (17-21-1)

Celtics: 31-9 (20-18-2)

Line: Celtics (-15.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Spurs (+1000), Celtics (-1800)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 17.3, straight up 94%, 235.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Celtics: Derrick White, (GTD - Ankle); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Bucks: 28-12 (16-24-0)

Cavaliers: 23-15 (19-18-1)

Line: Bucks (-4.5) Total: 236.5

Money Line: Bucks (-175), Cavaliers (+150)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.4, straight up 59%, 237.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: None reported

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 19-20 (20-17-2)

Knicks: 23-17 (22-17-1)

Line: Knicks (-6.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Rockets (+200), Knicks (-240)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5.2, straight up 68%, 225.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 24-16 (19-20-1)

Raptors: 15-25 (20-20-0)

Line: Heat (-2.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Heat (-130), Raptors (+110)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 0.7, straight up 53%, 221.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Groin); Kevin Love, (OUT - Knee); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr., (GTD - Illness); Gradey Dick, (GTD - Thumb); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 8-29 (14-23-0)

Pelicans: 24-17 (23-17-1)

Line: Pelicans (-12.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Hornets (+600), Pelicans (-900)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 15.8, straight up 92%, 233.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Brandon Miller, (GTD - Back); Bryce McGowens, (GTD - Hip); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Pelicans: Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

8:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 24-17 (23-18-0)

Lakers: 20-21 (17-24-0)

Line: Lakers (-3.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Mavericks (+150), Lakers (-175)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.3, straight up 51%, 234.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Calf); Grant Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Brooklyn Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. Moda Center, Portland

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 16-23 (19-18-2)

Blazers: 10-29 (17-22-0)

Line: Nets (-6.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Nets (-250), Blazers (+210)

BPI Projection: Nets by 6.4, straight up 72%, 218.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Foot); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Ibou Badji, (GTD - Hip); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Groin); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)