NBA betting: Five picks for Sunday

We've got a six-game Sunday slate in the NBA, with the first game of the night starting at 3 p.m. Eastern. As always, let's dig deeper into the various matchups and find some opportunities.

LA Clippers -10.5 points over Brooklyn Nets (-105). This is a big spread, but I see the Clippers covering. In their past 18 games with Kawhi Leonard on the court, the Clippers are 16-2 with a +11.1 point average scoring margin. This is no longer a hot streak, this is just their level.

The Nets are coming off a big comeback win over the Lakers in this same building, but have still lost nine of their past 11 and 14 of their past 18 games overall. The Nets were down 12 points to the Lakers on Friday before coming back and running away with a big second half, but the Clippers have fresh legs and should be able to take and maintain a double-figure win at home.

Washington Wizards +13.5 points over Denver Nuggets (-110). On the other hand, in this matchup I think the number is just too big. The Wizards have one of the worst records in the league, but they rarely get blown out like this at home. They have only three home losses by 14 or more points since back in November. Meanwhile, the Nuggets rarely win road games by this margin, as the only one road win by more than 13 points all season was back in November.

Plus, this feels like a trap game for the Nuggets, the only matchup against a lottery-bound opponent in a 10-game span and the second game on a four-stop road trip after their big clash with the Celtics on Friday. I expect the Nuggets to win, but in this case I'll take the points.

Houston Rockets +11.5 points over Boston Celtics (-110). While the Rockets have slowed from their great start to the season, this is still an aggressive line for the way they've played at home. The Rockets are 16 - 6 at home this season, including 4-1 in their past five home games with wins over the Jazz and Bucks in their past two.

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA, but that is built largely on their home dominance. They are a respectable 12-9 on the road, but don't project to blowout favorites on the road against a team that plays well at home.

Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists (-140). Haliburton returned on Friday from a five-game injury layoff and immediately picked up where he left off, dishing 17 assists in 35 minutes. Haliburton is averaging 12.6 APG on the season, and that includes two partial games he left early injured that slightly bring his average down. On Sunday, Haliburton faces a Suns defense that has allowed the sixth-most assists to opposing point guards this season.

Portland Trail Blazers +10.5 points over Los Angeles Lakers (-115). The Lakers have lost seven of their past 11 games overall, and only one of their wins during that span was by double figures. The Trail Blazers have tended to struggle on the road this season, but have been a much more competitive team when Malcolm Brogdon has played starter minutes. The Trail Blazers are 11-11 in their past 22 games where Brogdon either started or played at least 25 minutes, and should be able to at least keep Sunday's game with the Lakers competitive.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Brooklyn Nets at LA Clippers

3:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Nets: 17-24 (20-19-2)

Clippers: 26-14 (21-19-0)

Line: Clippers (-11.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Nets (+450), Clippers (-600)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 11.1, straight up 85%, 230.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Hand)

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

6:00 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 24-18 (19-22-1)

Magic: 22-20 (27-15-0)

Line: Heat (-1.5) Total: 215.5

Money Line: Heat (-120), Magic (+100)

BPI Projection: Heat by 0.2, straight up 51%, 216.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Groin); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards

6:00 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 29-14 (19-23-1)

Wizards: 7-34 (19-21-1)

Line: Nuggets (-13.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-1000), Wizards (+650)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 10.6, straight up 83%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: None reported

Boston Celtics at Houston Rockets

7:00 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 32-10 (21-19-2)

Rockets: 20-21 (20-19-2)

Line: Celtics (-11.5) Total: 226.5

Money Line: Celtics (-550), Rockets (+425)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9.9, straight up 81%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow)

Rockets: Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns

8:00 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 24-18 (24-17-1)

Suns: 23-18 (15-25-1)

Line: Suns (-5.5) Total: 247.5

Money Line: Pacers (+170), Suns (-200)

BPI Projection: Suns by 2.4, straight up 58%, 242.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Concussion)

Suns: Jordan Goodwin, (GTD - Ankle); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

10:00 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 12-29 (19-22-0)

Lakers: 21-22 (18-25-0)

Line: Lakers (-10.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Blazers (+410), Lakers (-550)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 9.5, straight up 80%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (GTD - Illness); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Nose); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)