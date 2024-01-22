NFL conference championship lines: Ravens, 49ers open as favorites

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck both agree the Ravens have answered lingering questions about the team after a 34-10 win over Texans. (2:00)

After an exciting, and frigid, divisional round the matchups for the AFC and NFC Championships are set.

In the AFC, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs head into Baltimore to take on the No.1 seed Ravens. The Ravens are coming off of Lamar Jackson's magnificent performance in knocking off the Houston Texans.

In the NFC, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers survived a scare against the Green Bay Packers, but will now take on North division champs, the Detroit Lions, who have never been to a Super Bowl.

Projections by ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). Odds by ESPN BET.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens -3.5

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (+150); Baltimore Ravens (-175)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5



Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers -7

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Money Line: Detroit Lions (+250); San Francisco 49ers (-300)

Total: 51.5, Opened: 51.5

