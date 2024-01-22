NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

We start off this week with an eight game slate, highlighted by a tantalizing matchup of the NBA's present vs. the NBA's future. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid faces generational talent and Rookie of the Year hopeful Victor Wembanyama in a game that has the Philadelphia 76ers are favored to win by 13.5 points. Let's look deeper into this and the other matchups of Monday night to try to get the week started off on a high note.
Dre's favorite picks for Monday
Philadelphia 76ers (-13.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs
Wembanyama has been a revelation thus far, playing up to and even exceeding the lofty expectations we had for him early in the season. He has averaged almost a point per minute over his past 10 games with 24.1 PPG in 24.8 MPG. Wemby is special, the present is bright and the future is blinding. But with that said, Embiid is the best player in the world right now when healthy. He has scored 30 or more points in 20 straight games, averaging video game numbers during that stretch. More importantly, Embiid's team is there with him. During Embiid's 20-game streak, the 76ers are 17-3 with a +14.3 PPG average scoring margin. During Wemby's 10-game scoring spree, the Spurs are still 3-7. This game is also in Philadelphia so expect the 76ers to roll.
Detroit Pistons +12.5 points vs. Milwaukee Bucks (-110)
I think this number is too big. The Bucks' defense is too bad to give up this many points, on the road, to any team in the NBA. Even the Pistons. Milwaukee has allowed a whopping 126.1 PPG over its past 10 games and have gone 5-5 during that stretch, with only one win by more than 12.5 points. This will be the fourth time the Bucks face the Pistons this season. While Milwaukee has won the previous three games, two of those matchups, including the one last Saturday, have been decided by six or fewer points. ESPN analytics projects the Bucks to win, but by only 7.4 points.
Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) vs. Orlando Magic (-110).
The Cavaliers in the zone right now. Cleveland has won seven straight games by an average of 21.9 PPG, includes their three most recent games by a total of 79 points. The Cavs demolished the Bucks last Wednesday by 40 points. While the Magic won Sunday, the team is still 4-8 in over its past 12 games. Orlando is also on the second half of a back-to-back while the Cavaliers should be rested. ESPN analytics projects the Cavs to win by 5.6 points.
Jaren Jackson Jr. over 25.5 points (-130)
Jackson has taken on a major scoring load as the unquestioned number one option on the Grizzlies with their other four projected starters out injured. Jackson has 62 total points over his past two games, including at least 26 points in both contests. He faces a Raptors squad on Monday without much size up front. Scottie Barnes is an excellent defender, but Jackson has him by three to four inches and should be able to get his shots in both the paint and from the perimeter.
Domantas Sabonis over 30.5 total points and assists (-105)
Sabonis has points-assists double-doubles (and triple-doubles) in three straight games and six of his past nine overall. He has averaged 22.3 PPG and 10.0 APG over that stretch. He faces a Hawks team that has allowed the fifth-most points (23.9 PPG) to opposing centers. Sabonis dropped 25 points with seven assists in his last game against Atlanta less than a month ago.
Projections and injury reports
Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.
Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Records (Against the Spread)
Bucks: 29-13 (16-26-0)
Pistons: 4-38 (18-23-1)
Line: Bucks (-12.5) Total: 247.5
Money Line: Bucks (-750), Pistons (+525)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 7.4, straight up 74%, 240.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Shoulder)
Pistons: Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. Amway Center, Orlando
Records (Against the Spread)
Cavaliers: 25-15 (21-18-1)
Magic: 23-20 (28-15-0)
Line: Cavaliers (-1.5) Total: 215.5
Money Line: Cavaliers (-120), Magic (+100)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5.6, straight up 70%, 219.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic: Cole Anthony, (GTD - Ankle); Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf)
San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers
7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Records (Against the Spread)
Spurs: 8-34 (19-22-1)
76ers: 28-13 (27-14-0)
Line: 76ers (-13.5) Total: 236.5
Money Line: Spurs (+700), 76ers (-1000)
BPI Projection: 76ers by 14.1, straight up 90%, 232.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Zach Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle)
76ers: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Beverley, (NA - Illness); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder)
Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
Records (Against the Spread)
Grizzlies: 15-27 (17-25-0)
Raptors: 16-27 (21-22-0)
Line: Raptors (-7.5) Total: 226.5
Money Line: Grizzlies (+225), Raptors (-275)
BPI Projection: Raptors by 5.5, straight up 69%, 227.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Xavier Tillman, (NA - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors: None reported
Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
Records (Against the Spread)
Hornets: 9-31 (15-25-0)
Timberwolves: 30-12 (21-18-3)
Line: Timberwolves (-14.5) Total: 220.5
Money Line: Hornets (+750), Timberwolves (-1200)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 13.7, straight up 88%, 228.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf)
Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
Records (Against the Spread)
Celtics: 33-10 (21-20-2)
Mavericks: 24-18 (23-19-0)
Line: Celtics (-3.5) Total: 239.5
Money Line: Celtics (-150), Mavericks (+130)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 2.7, straight up 60%, 235.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow)
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Heel); Seth Curry, (GTD - Ankle)
Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix
Records (Against the Spread)
Bulls: 21-23 (22-21-1)
Suns: 24-18 (16-25-1)
Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 229.5
Money Line: Bulls (+170), Suns (-200)
BPI Projection: Suns by 3.7, straight up 63%, 232.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle)
Suns: Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)
Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
Records (Against the Spread)
Hawks: 18-24 (11-31-0)
Kings: 23-18 (22-19-0)
Line: Kings (-7.5) Total: 237.5
Money Line: Hawks (+270), Kings (-340)
BPI Projection: Kings by 4.9, straight up 66%, 241.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)