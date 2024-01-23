NBA betting: Five picks for Tuesday's slate

Open Extended Reactions

As the NBA season marches on, Tuesday night offers a basketball extravaganza with five exciting games on the schedule. From a betting perspective, I'm most looking forward to the crosstown rivalry game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks have won four of their past five games. Meanwhile, the Nets have lost five of their past six. There are two prop bets that immediately caught my attention from that matchup, so without further ado, let's begin with Tuesday's recommendations.

Moody's favorite plays for Tuesday

Jalen Brunson over 28.5 points. Brunson has been phenomenal lately, surpassing this line in seven of his past eight games. Brunson has averaged 20.5 field goal attempts and 30.5 points per game over that span. The Nets give up the third-most points per game to point guards and the fourth-fewest points per game to power forwards. Julius Randle faces a challenging matchup, which bodes well for Brunson as the Knicks' offensive focal point.

OG Anunoby over 5.5 rebounds. Anunoby has had five or more rebounds in five of his past six games and has averaged 36.7 minutes per game since being traded to the Knicks. Isaiah Hartenstein's ankle injury will test New York's depth at center Tuesday night. It's also worth mentioning that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau mentioned that Anunoby could play some minutes at center against the Nets. Brooklyn gives up the 10th-most rebounds per game to small forwards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 9.5 first-quarter points. The Trail Blazers rank 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions. I am leaning toward Gilgeous-Alexander's first-quarter line since the Thunder are 13.5-point favorites against Portland. He has averaged 10.5 points and 11.9 minutes in the first quarter over the past 15 games. The Trail Blazers give up the fifth-most points per game to point guards this season.

Lauri Markkanen over 10.5 assists and rebounds. Markkanen has surpassed this line in seven of his past eight games and is averaging 32.7 minutes per game this season. Power forwards have averaged 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game against the Pelicans this season. Markkanen been great over the past month, and that trend should continue against the Pelicans.

James Harden over 13.5 assists and rebounds. Harden has averaged 10.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game over the past 12 games. He has shined as a scorer in Los Angeles and as a facilitator. The Clippers are 8.5-point favorites over the Lakers. Harden has averaged 10.1 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game in his past eight games against a LeBron James-led team.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 30-14 (19-24-1)

Pacers: 24-19 (24-18-1)

Line: Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-175), Pacers (+150)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 0.9, straight up 53%, 237.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Shoulder); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Illness); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Jackson, (GTD - Concussion); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Hamstring)

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Knicks: 26-17 (24-18-1)

Nets: 17-25 (20-20-2)

Line: Knicks (-4.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Knicks (-200), Nets (+165)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.4, straight up 59%, 219.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: None reported

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 22-22 (27-17-0)

Pelicans: 25-18 (24-18-1)

Line: Pelicans (-6.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Jazz (+200), Pelicans (-240)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 6.6, straight up 72%, 240.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Pelicans: Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 12-30 (19-23-0)

Thunder: 29-13 (28-13-1)

Line: Thunder (-13.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Blazers (+675), Thunder (-1100)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 15.8, straight up 92%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen)

Thunder: None reported

Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers

10 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 22-22 (19-25-0)

Clippers: 27-14 (22-19-0)

Line: Clippers (-8.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Lakers (+290), Clippers (-360)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 11.5, straight up 85%, 233.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: LeBron James, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)