NBA betting: Five picks for Friday's slate

Bettors have a slate of eight games to choose from in the NBA on Friday night. The game that most interests me is the Oklahoma City Thunder against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Crescent City. The Thunder enter action just a half-game back of the top spot in the Western Conference, and the Pelicans sit in the sixth position. With that said, let's dive into my recommendations for Friday.

Moody's favorite plays for Friday

Chet Holmgren over 17.5 points and assists. Holmgren has eclipsed this line in six of his past 10 games and has played 31.0 minutes per game over that stretch. The Pelicans rank ninth in points allowed per 100 possessions on defense. Holmgren has a usage rate of 21.1% this season and should be involved enough to surpass this line.

Jonas Valanciunas over 24.5 points, rebounds and assists. Valanciunas has gone over this mark in three of his past five games. The Thunder allow the fifth-most rebounds and seventh-most assists to centers this season, which puts Valanciunas in a great spot. Valanciunas finished with 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists against Oklahoma City back on Nov. 1.

Brandon Miller over 25.5 points, rebounds and assists. You shouldn't let a Rockets team that ranks seventh in points allowed per 100 possessions put you off this prop. Miller has been phenomenal and has surpassed this line while playing at least 29 minutes in four consecutive games. The Hornets are only 5.5-point underdogs, so I expect this game to be competitive from start to finish.

Kawhi Leonard over 10.5 assists and rebounds. Leonard's line seems low for a player of his caliber. He accumulated 10 assists and 11 rebounds against the Lakers on Tuesday night and has averaged 4.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season in 34.7 minutes. Leonard has averaged 6.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds against Toronto, his former team, as a member of the Clippers.

Vince Williams Jr. over 13.5 points. Williams has gone over this number in three straight games while playing at least 30 minutes in each. In seven games without Desmond Bane (ankle), Williams has averaged 17.0 points. It's be a tough matchup for Williams against the Magic on the defensive end, but he still has a very good chance to surpass this line. This game could have a higher score than the point total suggests.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 24-20 (23-21-0)

Hawks: 18-26 (11-33-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-125), Hawks (+105)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2, straight up 57%, 240.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Eye)

Hawks: Bruno Fernando, (GTD - Back); Clint Capela, (GTD - Calf); Trae Young, (GTD - Concussion); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Houston Rockets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 20-23 (21-20-2)

Hornets: 10-32 (16-26-0)

Line: Rockets (-5.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Rockets (-215), Hornets (+180)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.5, straight up 65%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Wrist); Reggie Bullock Jr., (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 26-18 (17-26-1)

Pacers: 25-20 (25-18-2)

Line: Suns (-4.5) Total: 243.5

Money Line: Suns (-175), Pacers (+150)

BPI Projection: Suns by 1.8, straight up 56%, 242.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Eric Gordon, (GTD - Wrist); Bol Bol, (OUT - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

LA Clippers at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 28-14 (23-19-0)

Raptors: 16-28 (21-23-0)

Line: Clippers (-7.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Clippers (-300), Raptors (+250)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 6, straight up 71%, 236.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (OUT - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Thigh); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 23-21 (28-16-0)

Grizzlies: 17-27 (19-25-0)

Line: Magic (-6.5) Total: 212.5

Money Line: Magic (-220), Grizzlies (+190)

BPI Projection: Magic by 4, straight up 64%, 220.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Hamstring); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Records (Against the Spread)

Cavaliers: 26-16 (22-19-1)

Bucks: 31-13 (17-27-0)

Line: Bucks (-5.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Cavaliers (+180), Bucks (-210)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.2, straight up 58%, 237.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Suspension); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Back)

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 31-13 (29-14-1)

Pelicans: 26-18 (25-18-1)

Line: Pelicans (-1.5) Total: 239.5

Money Line: Thunder (+100), Pelicans (-120)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 2.8, straight up 60%, 241.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Olivier Sarr, (OUT - Hip)

Pelicans: Dereon Seabron, (GTD - Undisclosed); Matt Ryan, (GTD - Elbow)

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

9:30 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 13-31 (21-23-0)

Spurs: 8-36 (20-23-1)

Line: Spurs (-3.5) Total: 229.5

Money Line: Blazers (+130), Spurs (-150)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.6, straight up 59%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Knee); Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Ankle); Tre Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)