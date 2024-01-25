NBA betting: Five picks for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Thursday night's NBA slate features seven games bettors can choose from. However, I am most fascinated in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. With the 76ers currently third in the Eastern Conference and the Pacers seventh, this could be an opening round matchup in the playoffs. Joel Embiid has wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and that should continue against the Pacers. Let's dive into my first betting recommendation.

Moody's favorite picks for Thursday

Joel Embiid over 42.5 points and assists.

Embiid has surpassed this line in six of his past seven games while averaging 24.6 field goal attempts and 34.5 minutes per game over that time frame. The game has the third-highest total of the night at 237.5 points at ESPN BET. Indiana also ranks 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Embiid's averaged 37.3 points and 6.0 assists per game in his last four games against Myles Turner. The reigning MVP should show off his multifaceted scoring ability once again on Thursday.

DeMar DeRozan over 32.5 points, rebounds and assists.

While DeRozan has only exceeded this line once over the past six games, there is reason for optimism against the Lakers. DeRozan has played at least 34 minutes in six consecutive games and has averaged 28.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 7.2 APG in his past five games against the Lakers. This game should be competitive with the Bulls only 4.5-point underdogs.

John Collins over 20.5 points, rebounds and assists.

Collins has surpassed this line in three of his past five games and has a favorable matchup against a Wizards team that ranks 30th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Washington also has allowed the eighth most points and second most rebounds per game to power forwards this season. The Jazz enter Thursday night's matchup as 7.5-point favorites, but this line is low enough that Collins should be able hit the over.

Jalen Brunson over 27.5 points.

Brunson has scored 30 or more points in five straight games, tying him with Stephon Marbury (2005) and Dick Barnett (1965) for the longest streak by a Knicks guard in franchise history. The Denver Nuggets are a sound defensive team ranking 13th in points allowed per 100 possessions, but bettors shouldn't underestimate how heavily the Knicks have depend on Brunson recently. He has averaged 20.0 FGA per game and has a usage rate of 30.6% this season.

Nikola Jokic over 19.5 assists and rebounds.

Jokic has surpassed this line in seven of his past eight games and has averaged 9.1 APG and 12.0 RPG in 33.6 MPG this season. Even though the Nuggets and Knicks rank near the bottom of the league in pace, this game should still be competitive. Expect Jokic to have a great deal of success against a New York team that might be without Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) Thursday night.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 29-13 (27-15-0)

Pacers: 24-20 (24-18-2)

Line: 76ers (-5.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: 76ers (-200), Pacers (+170)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 234.1 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Foot); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Mo Bamba, (NA - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Utah Jazz at Washington Wizards

7 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington

Records (Against the Spread)

Jazz: 22-23 (27-18-0)

Wizards: 7-36 (20-22-1)

Line: Jazz (-7.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Jazz (-300), Wizards (+250)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 7.5, straight up 74%, 241.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

Wizards: Isaiah Livers, (GTD - Hip)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m., Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 31-13 (22-19-3)

Nets: 17-26 (20-21-2)

Line: Timberwolves (-4.5) Total: 217.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (-175), Nets (+145)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.4, straight up 55%, 224.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (NA - Illness); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (NA - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 34-10 (22-20-2)

Heat: 24-20 (19-24-1)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Celtics (-300), Heat (+250)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.7, straight up 79%, 222.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: None reported

Heat: Jaime Jaquez Jr., (GTD - Groin); Kevin Love, (NA - Illness); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 31-14 (19-24-2)

Knicks: 27-17 (25-18-1)

Line: Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 222.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-130), Knicks (+110)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 0.1, straight up 50%, 228.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, (GTD - Toe); Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Isaiah Hartenstein, (NA - Achilles); Mitchell Robinson, (NA - Ankle)

Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m., Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 24-18 (23-19-0)

Warriors: 19-22 (19-21-1)

Line: Kings (-1.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Kings (-125), Warriors (+105)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 2, straight up 57%, 240.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (NA - Hand)

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 21-24 (23-21-1)

Lakers: 22-23 (19-26-0)

Line: Lakers (-4.5) Total: 228.5

Money Line: Bulls (+160), Lakers (-190)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 2.4, straight up 58%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Ankle); Torrey Craig, (NA - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)