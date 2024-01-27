NFL conference championship last-minute bets: props, picks and more

If I'm placing bets on a weekend, I'm not looking at full game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty, anyway. It's what I build statistical models around to try to find an edge. If there's an advantage to be found now, it's in small markets.
So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into this weekend's props.
Let's start with defense, since that's where we've had success this year.
Odds by ESPN BET.
Sacks
Nick Bosa (SF) under 0.5 sacks (+110).
Can you guess when the last time Bosa recorded a sack was? What if I told you, it was all the way back on Dec. 17. Granted this is Nick Bosa -- we know what he's capable of -- but this is going to be a tough game for him to break his cold streak. He will be facing first-team All-Pro Penei Sewell and trying to sack Jared Goff, who has the fifth-lowest sack rate in the NFL this season (4.9%). I make the under -126.
Justin Madubuike (BAL) under 0.5 sacks (-190).
We hit on this under last week and I'm going back to the well because Madubuike continues to be overpriced off his 13.0-sack season. His 8% pass rush win rate at defensive tackle remains below average for the position and on Sunday he's trying to bring down Patrick Mahomes -- one of the most sack-elusive quarterbacks in the league. My model has Madubuike's under at -379, miles away from this line.
See also:
Odafe Oweh (BAL) over 0.5 sacks (+325)
Arik Armstead (SF) under 0.5 sacks (-175)
Aidan Hutchinson (DET) under 0.5 sacks (-110)
Tackles
Note that some bets are tackles + assists and others are just tackles or assists.
Derrick Barnes (DET) over 4.5 tackles + assists (-130)
The 49ers are 7-point favorites and odds are this contest will head toward what often is the endgame for San Francisco: winning on the scoreboard and running out the clock. If that happens, Barnes' tackle over will be the beneficiary as a linebacker on the other side. My model is projecting 5.6 tackles + assists for Barnes, assuming he plays roughly 67% of the defensive snaps -- which is actually lower than the 75% he played last week.
See also:
Roquan Smith (BAL) over 2.5 assists (-150)
Dre Greenlaw (SF) over 7.5 tackles + assists (-140)
QB interceptions
Brock Purdy under 0.5 interceptions (-130).
Just like we wrote last week on this exact same prop with the exact same line: -130 is one of the cheapest Purdy interception unders we've seen all year, despite not throwing a pick in 11 of 17 games played this season. I'd understand if the 49ers were expected to be in a closer battle with a team with a good defense but -- that is not the situation. It might be the NFC Championship Game but the 49ers are 7-point favorites and the Lions most certainly don't have a good pass defense. I make the fair price -143.
Pass completions
Brock Purdy under 21.5 completions (-110).
This comes back to some of the same factors I wrote about above: this might be the conference championship, but the 49ers are sizable favorites and we have to forecast the game script as such. It's reasonably likely that San Francisco will build a lead and go run-heavy, which is part of why I forecast 20.5 completions for Purdy.
Game props
San Francisco 49ers first drive to cross Detroit Lions' 20-yard line (+110)
The 49ers have averaged 2.3 EPA on their first drives this season and 0.7 EPA on all other drives. To put that into perspective, they lead the league overall at 0.8 EPA per drive, so 2.3 is playing at a level that is -- technically speaking -- on another planet. Normally I would be skeptical of a number like this. After all: splits happen. But there's a pretty reasonable hypothesis of why this split occurs: Kyle Shanahan is scripting his initial plays and the extra preparation leads to extra success. Plus, if we zoom out and look at a larger sample: over his entire 49ers tenure his first drives average twice the EPA his non-first drives do. Back to this season: San Francisco has gone deeper than the opponent's 20-yard line on 14-of-18 first drives this year.
Results
Last week
QB interceptions: 2-0 (+1.9 units)
Pass completions: 0-1 (-1.0 units)
Pass attempts: 1-0 (+1.0 units)
Sacks: 2-1-1 (+0.4 units)
Tackles: 2-3 (-1.2 units)
Overall: 7-5-1 (+1.0 units)
2023 Season
QB interceptions: 21-25 (-0.4 units)
Pass completions: 10-11 (-1.8 units)
Pass attempts: 11-11 (-2.3 units)
Receptions: 11-2 (+7.4 units)
Sacks: 93-62-11 (+23.8 units)
Tackles: 75-66-1 (+7.1 units)
Defensive interceptions: 0-3 (-3.0 units)
D/ST touchdowns: 2-19 (-3.5 units)
Teasers: 2-2 (+0.4 units)
Weekly specials: 0-3 (-3.0 units)
Game props: 0-2 (-2.0 units)
Overall: 225-206-12 (+22.6 units)