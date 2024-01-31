NBA betting: Five picks for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

There are 20 teams in action on a busy Wednesday night. Of the 10 games, only three feature two teams with winning records going at it. The marquee matchup pits the Nuggets against the Thunder. Not only are these the teams with the second- and third-best records in both the Northwest Division and the Western Conference, but they also feature the top two MVP candidates (per ESPN BET) in Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ... if both are healthy enough to go.

Let's look closer at this and all the other interesting matchups for angles and opportunities to outperform expectation.

Dre's favorite picks for Wednesday

Denver Nuggets (-1.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (-105).

This is the fourth matchup in what has been a thus-far-even battle between these two teams this season. Each team has one blowout win, and the third game was a 1-point victory for the Thunder. But the Nuggets enter the game playing generally better, with wins in seven of their past nine games and two straight vs the Thunder's 5-4 record in their past nine with two straight losses. More importantly, the Thunder will be without Jalen Williams (ankle), and the availability of both Gilgeous-Alexander (GTD, illness) and Chet Holmgren (GTD, ankle) are in question. On the other side, Jokic is also questionable with a sore back, but generally, it looks like the Nuggets may be closer to full strength than the Thunder. In an otherwise fairly even matchup, I'll let health be the tiebreaker to have me lean Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves (-12.5) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-115).

This is a big number, sparked by the Mavericks being without Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (thumb) or Dereck Lively II (nose) on the night. There is always some danger that the injured team might come out scrappier than the favorites on a random Wednesday in January, but the Timberwolves don't have any excuse not to roll. After suffering bad losses to two lottery-bound teams (the Hornets and Spurs) last week and seeing their lead in the Western Conference and Northwest Division trimmed to a half-game, the Timberwolves should be focused enough to win comfortably against their shorthanded opponent Wednesday.