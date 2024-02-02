NBA betting: Five picks for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Friday night's NBA slate features 10 games to choose from. However, I am most interested in the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns are about to wrap up a seven-game road trip with a stop in Atlanta, a city where they haven't been successful. On their home court, the Hawks have won nine consecutive games against Phoenix. The Suns are hot right now, winning nine of their last 11 games and suddenly sitting sixth in the Western Conference. I am looking forward to the outcome of this game, which leads me to my first betting recommendation.

Kevin Durant over 26.5 points. Despite his inconsistent production over the past six games, Durant averages 28.4 points per game this season. He faces a Hawks team that ranks 26th in points allowed per 100 possessions. Atlanta also gives up the third most points per game to power forwards this season.

Franz Wagner over 3.5 assists. He's surpassed this line in five of his past six games. Wagner has also played 30 minutes or more in four of the past six games and is in great groove right now. The Timberwolves are no slouch defensively ranking first in points allowed per 100 possessions. Minnesota won't allow Wagner to score at will and he'll have to move the ball around more, which should result in more assists.

Kawhi Leonard under 26.5 points. Paul George will return from a groin injury against the Pistons tonight. The Clippers are 11.5 point favorites on the road against the Pistons. Leonard has gone under this line in seven of his past 10 games. If this game gets out of hand, the Clippers may rest him in the second half. Leonard has averaged 23.5 points per game in games with George this season.

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers under 248.5. Both teams rank in the top half of the league in pace and are not strong defensively. For some reason, the Kings play much better defense on the road this year. Sacramento ranks ninth in defensive rating away from the Golden 1 Center. The total has gone under in four of the Kings' past five games. For the Pacers, the total has gone under in nine of their past 13 games.

Tyler Herro over 19.5 points. He's gone under this line in six consecutive games. Even though Herro faced some tough defenses during that time frame, such as those of the Knicks, Celtics, and Magic. Now Herro has a very favorable matchup on the road against the Wizards. He faces a Washington team that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions. The Wizards also allows opponents an effective field goal percentage of 57%, the third highest in the league. Herro scored 24 points against the Wizards back on November 3rd, 2023.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

LA Clippers at Detroit Pistons

7:00 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 31-15 (26-20-0)

Pistons: 6-41 (22-24-1)

Line: Clippers (-11.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Clippers (-700), Pistons (+500)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 10.7, straight up 83%, 240.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Calf)

Pistons: Malcolm Cazalon, (OUT - Ankle); Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Knee); Mike Muscala, (OUT - Head); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Ankle)

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

7:00 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 25-23 (20-27-1)

Wizards: 9-38 (22-24-1)

Line: Heat (-8.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Heat (-350), Wizards (+280)

BPI Projection: Heat by 5.3, straight up 69%, 221.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (OUT - Concussion); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards: Jordan Poole, (GTD - Illness); Landry Shamet, (GTD - Illness); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Back); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Hip)

Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Suns: 28-20 (19-28-1)

Hawks: 20-27 (12-35-0)

Line: Suns (-3.5) Total: 249.5

Money Line: Suns (-155), Hawks (+135)

BPI Projection: Suns by 2.4, straight up 58%, 244.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Foot); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 27-19 (25-20-1)

Pacers: 27-22 (27-20-2)

Line: Kings (-3.5) Total: 248.5

Money Line: Kings (-145), Pacers (+125)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 2.6, straight up 59%, 246.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Toe)

Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets

8:00 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 17-30 (23-24-0)

Rockets: 22-25 (24-21-2)

Line: Rockets (-4.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Raptors (+150), Rockets (-175)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 2.6, straight up 60%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Ankle); Jontay Porter, (GTD - Back); RJ Barrett, (GTD - Knee)

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Illness); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee)

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

8:00 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 20-24 (20-22-2)

Grizzlies: 18-30 (22-26-0)

Line: Warriors (-8.5) Total: 224.5

Money Line: Warriors (-340), Grizzlies (+270)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 7, straight up 73%, 234.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (GTD - Knee); Dario Saric, (OUT - Illness); Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee); Derrick Rose, (GTD - Hamstring); Luke Kennard, (GTD - Knee); Xavier Tillman, (GTD - Knee); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Hand); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder)

Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves

8:00 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 25-23 (30-18-0)

Timberwolves: 34-14 (24-21-3)

Line: Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 211.5

Money Line: Magic (+260), Timberwolves (-320)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 6.7, straight up 72%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (GTD - Calf)

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:00 p.m. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Records (Against the Spread)

Hornets: 10-36 (16-30-0)

Thunder: 33-15 (30-17-1)

Line: Thunder (-16.5) Total: 225.5

Money Line: Hornets (+1000), Thunder (-1800)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 17, straight up 93%, 237.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Thunder: Isaiah Joe, (OUT - Chest); Jalen Williams, (OUT - Ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

8:00 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 27-21 (26-21-1)

Spurs: 10-38 (22-25-1)

Line: Pelicans (-8.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-320), Spurs (+260)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 7.5, straight up 74%, 238.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Thigh); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Elbow); Zach Collins, (GTD - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

9:00 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

Records (Against the Spread)

Blazers: 15-33 (23-25-0)

Nuggets: 33-16 (21-26-2)

Line: Nuggets (-12.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Blazers (+550), Nuggets (-800)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 10.6, straight up 84%, 222.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe, (OUT - Abdomen); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Julian Strawther, (GTD - Knee); Nikola Jokic, (GTD - Back); Peyton Watson, (GTD - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)