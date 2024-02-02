Stephen A. Smith explains why he feels the Chiefs' defense will be the reason they win Super Bowl LVIII vs. the 49ers. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

More than $300 billion has been bet with American sportsbooks since 2018, when the United States Supreme Court released a ruling that sparked wide-spread expansion of legal betting. And now, for the first time, the Super Bowl -- the most-heavily bet single game in U.S. sports -- is coming to Las Vegas.

Amazing.

In the first week since the Super Bowl matchup was set, there was at least one million-dollar bet, a six-figure wager on the coin flip (tails never fails!) and a slew of Taylor Swift-related prop offerings from sportsbooks.

Bigger and wilder bets are expected, and ESPN's sports betting team, led by writers Doug Greenberg and David Purdum, will be following it all in this updating file that's ripe for bookmarking.

Good luck!

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Feb 11, 6 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Consensus Super Bowl line and total: 49ers -2, 47.5

Money line: San Francisco -130/Kansas City +110

Action report: The early betting has been lopsided on the underdog Chiefs, with BetMGM, DraftKings, ESPN BET and FanDuel each reporting between 71-76% of the spread bets on Kansas City.

Betting on the money-line also is lopsided on the Chiefs, with around 85% of the bets on them as of Feb. 2.

The Big Super Bowl bets

Bettors always flock to bet on the Super Bowl, and this year is no different. Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic

• $1 million: The first of what's expected to be several million-dollar Super Bowl bets was reported Jan. 30 by Caesars Sportsbook. The bet: $1 million on the 49ers money line (-120).

• $105,000: Legendary Las Vegas bookmaker Jimmy Vaccaro of the South Point casino reported taking a $105,000 bet on the 49ers -1 on Jan. 29.

• $100,000: Caesars reported taking a $100,000 on the Super Bowl coin toss to land tails from a Michigan bettor on Jan. 30. $100K on the coin toss? What the flip!?

Side note: The most popular prop bet at DraftKings as of Feb. 2 was ... Tails. The second-most popular: Heads.

• $25,000 to win $1 million: A bettor with DraftKings reported taking a $25,000 bet on Isiah Pacheco to be named Super Bowl MVP. At 40-1, the bet would pay $1 million.

• $15,000 to win $975,000: A bettor with DraftKings dropped $15,000 on Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice to be named Super Bowl MVP. At 65-1, the bet would win $975,000.