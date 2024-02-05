NBA betting: Five picks for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Interesting schedule tonight, with six games all starting within an hour of one another. Five of the games involve Western Conference teams traveling to face an Eastern Conference foe, with the time zone difference dictating an earlier start than if the home and away teams were reversed. The condensed schedule will make game-watching Monday night fun and challenging, and for those that bet live there will be a lot to keep up with in a short period of time. That makes it as important as ever to do your prep before the games begin, so you have an idea what angles you'll be following once the games tip. As always, let's dig into some of those angles in this space to get you ready in time for all the action.

LA Clippers (-3.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-105).

The one hesitance I have with this pick is the Clippers are on the second half of a back-to-back, and traditionally that would mean that Kawhi Leonard might not be available. But Leonard has played in both ends of all-but-one back-to-back set this season, and the Clippers have been nearly unbeatable with him in the lineup. After Sunday's eight-point victory in Miami, the Clippers are now 23-3 with an 11-point average scoring margin over their past 26 games with Leonard in the lineup. The Hawks are playing good ball, winners of four straight games themselves, but lack quality depth on the wing with De'Andre Hunter (GTD knee) on a minutes restriction and Saddiq Bey (GTD, ankle) in danger of missing his second straight game. Starting center Clint Capela (out, adductor) will miss the game as well. According to the ESPN Analytics Game Predictor, the Clippers should be favored by 7.2 points in this game.

Cam Thomas over 24.5 points (-115).

When Thomas gets hot, he is one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA. He has been on a heater for more than a week now, averaging 30.4 PPG over his past five games with at least 25 points scored in all five. He faces a Warriors defense on Monday that isn't equipped to deal with a scorer like him. His ability to attack off the dribble or spot-up, with the quickness of a lead guard even though he doesn't run the point, is no longer an ideal matchup for Klay Thompson. The Warriors also don't want Stephen Curry expending that level of energy at the defensive end. If Thomas still has his shot working, he could put another big number on the board on Monday.

Toronto Raptors (+11.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-110).

On Sunday, the Raptors played their first game with their entire preferred starting five healthy. Jakob Poeltl (19 points, 12 rebounds), RJ Barrett (23 points, 7 rebounds, four assists) and Immanuel Quickley (17 points, 11 assists) were all in action after missing recent games, joining Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent to form a much stronger lineup than their results this season would suggest.

That crew went into Oklahoma City, against a Thunder squad on top of the Western Conference standings and led the whole game, pushing things to double-overtime before eventually succumbing. The Pelicans are solid, but inconsistent and three of their rotation big men are listed as game-time decisions, including Zion Williamson. While the Raptors could be tired after their marathon game Sunday, the lineup they rolled out on Sunday should be able to at least make this game competitive. I'll take the Raptors and the points.

Tobias Harris over 22.5 points (-125).

Harris is listed as a game-time decision after illness kept him out of Saturday's game, but he was a full participant in practice on Sunday. Harris had taken on a primary scoring role for the 76ers over the past two games he played in. He dropped 26 points against the Warriors with Tyrese Maxey absent but Joel Embiid playing. Then, with Embiid out, Harris scored 28 points with seven assists in the game where Maxey hit the Jazz for 51. On Monday, against a Mavericks squad that allows the fourth-most points in the NBA to opposing power forwards (25.6 PPG), Harris has a good opportunity to produce another strong scoring effort.

Brandon Miller over 21.5 points (-105).

Miller continues to prove himself a major scoring threat as his rookie campaign continues. He has scored at least 21 points in eight of his past 10 games, including a career-high 35 points on Sunday against the Pacers. The Hornets face a Lakers team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in points allowed per game to small forwards (22.1).

Projections and Injury Reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Lakers: 26-25 (23-28-0)

Hornets: 10-38 (16-32-0)

Line: Lakers (-11.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Lakers (-650), Hornets (+475)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 9.4, straight up 79%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Achilles); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Knee); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Hip); Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Calf); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Sacramento Kings at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 29-19 (27-20-1)

Cavaliers: 31-16 (25-21-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 234.5

Money Line: Kings (+160), Cavaliers (-190)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 7.8, straight up 76%, 230.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov, (GTD - Ankle)

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (GTD - Ankle); Tristan Thompson, (OUT - Suspension); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Mavericks: 26-23 (25-24-0)

76ers: 30-18 (29-19-0)

Line: Mavericks (-1.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Mavericks (-125), 76ers (+105)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 3.9, straight up 64%, 232.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (GTD - Thumb); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Knee); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Nose)

76ers: Tobias Harris, (GTD - Illness); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Personal); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

LA Clippers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Clippers: 33-15 (27-21-0)

Hawks: 22-27 (14-35-0)

Line: Clippers (-3.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Clippers (-150), Hawks (+130)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.2, straight up 74%, 246.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (GTD - Back); Saddiq Bey, (GTD - Ankle); Vit Krejci, (GTD - Shoulder); Clint Capela, (OUT - Thigh)

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 21-25 (21-23-2)

Nets: 20-28 (23-23-2)

Line: Nets (-1.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Warriors (+110), Nets (-130)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.8, straight up 53%, 235.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Dario Saric, (GTD - Illness); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Nets: Dennis Smith Jr., (GTD - Foot); Ben Simmons, (OUT - Rest); Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT - Ankle); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee); Dariq Whitehead, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 17-32 (24-25-0)

Pelicans: 28-21 (26-22-1)

Line: Pelicans (-11.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Raptors (+475), Pelicans (-650)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 7.1, straight up 74%, 231.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Jontay Porter, (GTD - Back)

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (GTD - Thigh); Larry Nance Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Foot)