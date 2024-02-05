Open Extended Reactions

Are you hosting a Super Bowl party? Or going to one and looking for a fun way to watch and play along? The Super Bowl squares pool is one of the most popular games to play and we have you covered for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

How do Super Bowl squares work?

All you have to do is print out this PDF and have everyone at your party pick one or more squares. At this point, it is completely random so anyone can play, whether they are an avid fan or this is their first football game of the year; the first square picked is as likely to win as the final one. Once the grid is full, randomize the numbers 0-9 on the top and 0-9 on the left side. Each square will now have a corresponding row and column number.

When each quarter of the Super Bowl ends, see if those two numbers match the end digits of each team's point total. An example: after the first quarter, if it is Chiefs 7, 49ers 3, then the player with the square that corresponds with 7 for the Chiefs and 3 for the 49ers is the winner. It would also be the same square if the score is instead 49ers 13, Chiefs 7: Only the last digit matters.

The prizes come at the end of each quarter, and for the final score. You don't have to be a fan of either team or even a football fan to play along. Pick the right square and match the end of quarter numbers and you win. Enjoy the Super Bowl!

Tips to randomize your Super Bowl squares

Once you've filled out your grid with everyone's squares, you'll need to randomly fill out the top row and left column with 10 digits, 0-9. The draw can be part of the fun, as everyone finds out which squares are assigned to them, so feel free to make a show of it. There's no wrong way to do it, as long as it's random, so here are just a few suggestions: